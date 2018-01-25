Invoice Cloud Collaborates with PayNearMe to Accept Cash Payments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a digital world, some customers still prefer to pay with cash. Invoice Cloud is accommodating that customer choice by offering a fully integrated solution with PayNearMe. It’s a win-win, customers pay with cash, and Invoice Cloud Clients process the payments through their existing Invoice Cloud payment portal. With PayNearMe, customers conveniently pay their bills with cash at retailers such as CVS Pharmacy®, 7-Eleven®, Family Dollar®, Casey’s General Stores and ACE Cash Express stores, and the payment is reflected in the Invoice Cloud Biller Portal.

When PayNearMe is enabled (a simple setting), customers will see the option to pay with cash at the beginning of the checkout process. Cash paying customers then locate a nearby retailer and print a payment slip or have it sent to their mobile device. Next, the customer will present the payment slip to the cashier, pay cash and receive a receipt. Invoice Cloud clients identify the (now electronic) payment in their standard reports and track and reconcile cash payments as easily as electronic check and credit card payments.

Bob Bennett, Invoice Cloud CEO commented, “When we started Invoice Cloud, we thought we were the 'everything but cash' solution. Turns out, we were wrong. Cash is still king for many customers and we are pleased to be able provide the same high-quality solutions to all our clients’ customers using PayNearMe’s advanced solution.”

“PayNearMe looks forward to working with the Invoice Cloud to offer a new option for their customers to pay with cash” said Mike Kaplan, Senior Vice President of Merchant Processing. “With a significant number of payment locations, people can pay anytime, day or night.”

About Invoice Cloud

Invoice Cloud™ improves Customer and Client experiences through industry focused innovation in software, billing, collections and integrated e-payments at over 15,000 clients in all 50 states in the USA.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe, a brand of Handle Financial, has been enabling government agencies and businesses to accept cash payments remotely since 2009. Using PayNearMe, consumers can make payments on their own schedule, in their own neighborhood, at one of 27,000 trusted locations in the U.S., which include CVS Pharmacy®, 7-Eleven®, Family Dollar®, Casey’s General Stores and ACE Cash Express stores. PayNearMe processes cash payments for the IRS, Comcast, Greyhound, Oportun and the California Department of Child Support Services, among others.

