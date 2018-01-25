Virtual, Inc. Joins Forces with DMG and PCS, Inc. to Launch Innovative Professional Services Firm

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc. (http://www.virtualmgmt.com) announced today that it has joined forces with Drohan Management Group (DMG) and Professional Credential Services (PCS, Inc.) to form a newly combined firm providing professional services to technology and standards-setting organizations, business and trade associations, scientific professional societies, state governments, and professional licensing associations.

The collective companies bring together 70 years of combined experience, and complementary strengths of the three industry-leading firms:

Virtual, Inc. , the leading technology-focused association management company, combining advanced systems, industry best practices, and innovation to deliver strategic guidance, execution, and world-class business operations to tech and standards organizations.

, the leading technology-focused association management company, combining advanced systems, industry best practices, and innovation to deliver strategic guidance, execution, and world-class business operations to tech and standards organizations. DMG , an internationally recognized and accredited association management company, providing strategic guidance and support to trade associations and professional societies in business, law, healthcare, medical, scientific and other fields.

, an internationally recognized and accredited association management company, providing strategic guidance and support to trade associations and professional societies in business, law, healthcare, medical, scientific and other fields. PCS, Inc., a specialized provider of examination development, administration, licensing and certification services to organizations responsible for the regulation and management of occupations and professions.

“Virtual’s focus has always been to help our clients succeed,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual, Inc. “This partnership with DMG and PCS creates a strong, differentiated professional services firm with a unique value proposition combining tech and standards experience, strategic counsel, and world-class execution. We’re charting a course for robust growth and success, and are looking forward to bringing even more value to our clients.”

“We are excited about the joining of Virtual, PCS, and DMG to form one of the largest association management firms in the United States,” said DMG’s Bill Drohan. “We believe the merger will benefit our clients with a greater depth of services and our employees with greater professional growth opportunities.”

“This partnership is the start of a new chapter for PCS and its valued clients,” said Craig Paxson of PCS. “Strengthened by the resources and expertise of Virtual and DMG, we can look forward to expanding our reach while ensuring that transactions of all kinds continue to be processed accurately and efficiently.”

As part of this combination, Striker Partners, a family-based private equity firm formed to make equity investments in profitable and growing businesses, has made an investment in the newly-combined company. Striker is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independently owned and operated industrial and investment management businesses that share in the Graham family heritage.

“At Striker, we’re all about growth,” said Derek Spence, managing principal of Striker Partners. “Combining these organizations into a single enterprise represents an outstanding opportunity for three established leaders in the professional services space to pool their strengths for greater growth and profitability.”

The expanded firm will be led by Andy Freed as CEO. Bill Drohan will serve in the dual role of president of DMG and president of Virtual, Inc. Craig Paxson will lead PCS and serve as Virtual’s executive vice president of service delivery. Other members of Virtual senior management include Terry Lowney, chief operating officer; Sean Hainer, chief financial officer; Kathy Gallagher, chief technology officer; Don Kaiser, executive vice president; and Greg Kohn, executive vice president, strategy.

About DMG

DMG is an internationally recognized and accredited Association Management Company based in Reston, VA, that has been helping associations grow for more than 30 years. The company provides strategic guidance and support to national and international organizations on both full-service and project bases. DMG clients span the fields of business, financial services, law, communications, healthcare and science, among others.

About PCS, Inc.

Professional Credential Services, Inc. (PCS) is a specialized service provider for examination development, examination administration, licensing and certification services to state and national organizations responsible for the regulation and management of occupations and professions. Using our extensive knowledge, experience and technology, PCS is able to streamline our clients’ operational activities by providing high-end products and services at reasonable prices.

About Virtual, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Virtual is the leading technology-focused association management company, combining advanced systems, industry best practices and innovation to give smaller and mid-sized associations world-class business operations. We work with technology industry trade associations, standard-setting organizations, industry alliances, professional societies, consortia, and forums, providing the full gamut of operational services from strategic counsel to back-office operations.

Virtual was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine's list of 5000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry. For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit http://www.virtualmgmt.com or call +1 781-246-0500.