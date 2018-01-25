Skyworks Collaborates with Broadcom on 802.11ax Max WiFi Platforms

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its new portfolio of 802.11ax wireless connectivity solutions are being leveraged by Broadcom in their recently launched Max WiFi reference platforms. Skyworks’ innovative modules integrate high power transmit and low-noise receive amplification with precision switch capability in an ultra-compact form factor that when paired with a modem, incorporate all the essential functionality between the system-on-chip (SoC) and the antenna. Specifically, Skyworks’ 2.4 and 5.0 GHz 802.11ax modules and Broadcom’s Max WiFi solutions provide four times faster download speeds, six times faster upload speeds, enhanced coverage and up to seven times longer battery life when compared to 802.11ac Wi-Fi products available in the market today.

“Skyworks is excited to be collaborating with Broadcom to combine our advanced connectivity engines with their sixth generation Wi-Fi devices,” said David Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. “This strategic partnership gives our customers a unique opportunity to deliver best-in-class wireless experiences for consumers across many new markets spanning multimedia streaming, autonomous cars and augmented/virtual reality.”

Next generation 802.11ax devices have been widely adopted across the consumer electronics industry, as companies throughout the ecosystem begin developing solutions and products in support of the new standard. End applications for the Max WiFi modules include Wi-Fi routers, residential gateways, enterprise access points, and client devices. One of the key benefits of the 802.11ax standard is that it allows for a more robust and dedicated connection with data-intensive applications such as 4K TV, particularly when multiple users are streaming Wi-Fi simultaneously.

According to ABI Research, 802.11ax devices will account for 57 percent of Wi-Fi chipsets by 2021.

About Skyworks’ Wi-Fi Connectivity Solutions

More information about Skyworks’ 802.11ax solutions can be found on its Wi-Fi Connectivity page and as part of Broadcom’s maxwifi.org or BCM43684 and BCM43694 reference designs.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a leading designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions. Broadcom Limited’s extensive product portfolio serves four primary end markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial & other. Applications for our products in these end markets include: data center networking, home connectivity, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and displays. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, Connecting everything, StrataXGS, Tomahawk, and Broadview are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Limited and/or its subsidiaries.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

