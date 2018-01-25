Intellicheck Signs Partnership Agreement with 5K Technical Services to Expand Retail ID Product Adoption in Key Market

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellicheck (NYSE AMERICAN: IDN), a trusted industry leader in real time identification authentication and threat identification technology solutions, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with 5K Technical Services, a leading full-service IT company in North Texas with a growing client base of online and brick and mortar vaping businesses.

"We are pleased to partner with 5K Technical Services and take another step forward in advancing our plans for growth in a strong segment of the retail market. Vaping businesses are growing at a rapid pace across the country as electronic cigarettes and other vaping products are experiencing continued growth in popularity. Vaping businesses, like other businesses that sell age-restricted products, are committed to meeting their social and regulatory responsibilities and face the same challenges other retailers grapple with in keeping those products out of the hands of minors,” said Intellicheck Interim CEO Bill White.

“Our Retail ID products provide these businesses with a solution to these challenges through real-time identification authentication that have demonstrated their effectiveness in preventing the sale of age-restricted products to minors, while also helping to deter fraudulent sales,” White concluded.

5K Technical Services President and CEO Corey Kirkendoll is confident Intellicheck’s state-of-the-art product solutions will make an important difference for vaping businesses. “I am always focused on providing my customers with market-leading capabilities. Our partnership has already successfully met the needs of an online vaping business and I am looking forward to working together on other opportunities. It is clear to me that Intellicheck‘s industry-leading identification authentication technology solutions will make a crucial difference in keeping minors from accessing these products, while also preventing revenue losses from fraud.”

Retail ID and Retail ID Online are powerful fraud fighting solutions with state-of-the-art features that reflect extensive input from Intellicheck’s retail clients who include some of the nation’s most successful, highly recognized brands. Retail ID integrates at the point of sale, while Retail ID Online integrates with the retailer’s online purchasing website. These affordable, technology solutions seamlessly check purchasers’ driver licenses for authenticity. Retail ID Online engages customers with simple, fast and easy-to-use prompts that guide a customer to capture images of the front and back of a driver license, using a smartphone or other mobile device to match the image against authentic driver license formats. Retail ID Online delivers real-time authentication, so the purchase can proceed with confidence by the retailer or, if the driver license is flagged as counterfeit, the purchase process is terminated.

