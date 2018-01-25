Securities America Transitions 14 More Advisor Groups

LA VISTA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Service (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA), announced today the completed transitions of 14 independent financial advisory businesses and groups from across the country.

“More financial advisors are taking notice of what we have to offer,” said Gregg Johnson, Securities America executive vice president of branch office development and acquisitions. “Our service offerings, welcoming culture, innovative resources and technology have provided quite a draw.”

The groups, which affiliated with Securities America in Q4, represent more than $2 billion in advisory and brokerage client assets and more than 50 financial advisors. They will use one of the various advisory, brokerage and hybrid RIA platforms offered by Securities America.

The independent financial advisor businesses recently added to Securities America include:

US Advisory, Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, over $192 million in client assets

Azevedo & Greulich group, Modesto, California, $128 million in client assets

Eagle Financial Counseling, Moscow, Idaho and Portland, Oregon, $151 million in client assets

Fenton Wangler Financial, Vancouver, Washington, $140 million in client assets

Oregon Wealth Management, West Lin, Oregon, $189 million in client assets

PA Wealth Management, Hershey, Pennsylvania, over $164 million in client assets

Steve Cram group, Minneapolis, Minnesota, over $172 million in client assets

Anthony Gentilello group, Marlton, New Jersey, $118 million in client assets

Tom Brattain group, Portland, Oregon, $189 million in client assets

Larson Financial Services, Leawood, Kansas, over $139 million in client assets

Storm Fischer Investment Group, Brookfield, Wisconsin, over $157 million in client assets

St. Pedro & Associates, Royersford, Pennsylvania, over $100 million in client assets

This wave follows the transitions of Super OSJs Professional Investors Network, Elite Financial Network, Priority Financial Group and independent hybrid RIA Financial Focus. The four groups collectively brought more than $4 billion in advisory and brokerage assets and more than 130 financial advisors.

“We’re honored that so many experienced and successful advisors choose Securities America,” Johnson said. “We’re excited to work with these new partners and welcome them into our existing family of longtime advisors.”

About Securities America

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA), is one of the nation’s largest independent advisory and brokerage firms with more than 2,200 independent advisors and nearly $72 billion in client assets.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc.