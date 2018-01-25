Occlutech Moves Workforce to Box to Power Cloud Content Management

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Occlutech has moved its teams to Box. Occlutech develops, manufactures, and sells cardiac occlusion devices and vascular implants. The company’s devices are used to treat structural heart defects and abnormalities. Founded in 2003, Occlutech today sells its products around the world. Since 2013, it has been using Box to transform the way teams work on projects and manage their content in the cloud.

“We have teams collaborating on critical projects in multiple countries, it’s absolutely essential that they have the best technology to do their work,” said Fredrik Fernbrant, Chief Information Officer, Occlutech Group. “Box is helping us to fundamentally change the way we work on content which makes us much more connected, efficient and productive.”

“Occlutech is a world-leader in providing medical technology to combat structural heart disease,” said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. “We’re delighted that with Box, it’s providing a modern way for employees and partners to work together. We’re thrilled to be part of its transformation to pure cloud content management.”

Occlutech chose Box to:

Enable secure collaboration between internal employees and external partners across 80 countries

Transition to cloud content management so its employees and partners have instant access to content on any device and at any time

Power teamwork across the R&D and manufacturing teams to speed up innovation and time to market for new products.

Box makes it easy for more than 80,000 businesses around the world to share and collaborate on content. With today’s announcement, Occlutech joins a growing list of European companies who have moved to Box, including the Metropolitan Police Service of London, Hamburg Airport, and Eurostar, as well as global enterprises, including General Electric, Schneider Electric, and AstraZeneca.

About Occlutech

Occlutech is a global leader in developing innovative products for the treatment of structural heart disease. The Company sells and markets ASD, PFO, PDA and VSD occluders, a range of specialized occlusion devices, including the paravalvar leak closure device Occlutech PLD, as well as, accessories in over 80 countries around the world. Occlutech has a number of innovative products in development and operates facilities in Germany, Turkey and Sweden.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 80,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.