Anglo American Selects Jacobs for Los Bronces Copper Mine in Chile

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been selected by Anglo American to provide engineering services to the company’s Los Bronces copper mine, located approximately 40 miles northeast of Santiago, Chile, in the Metropolitan Region. Situated at an altitude of over 11,000 feet, Los Bronces is one of the world’s largest copper mines with a processing capacity of 150 tonnes.

Under the terms of the three-year Master Services Agreement (MSA), Jacobs will provide engineering services and field technical assistance to support the mine’s sustaining capital program, as well as lead the evaluation and development of environmental permits. In addition, Jacobs will support the preparation of bidding rules for future scopes of work, including studies, engineering services and construction phases.

“Jacobs has extensive experience executing end-to-end solutions for copper projects,” said Jacobs Mining, Minerals and Technology Senior Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berryman. “This experience, combined with our long-standing relationship with Anglo American and our previous work on the Los Bronces mine project, positions us well to add value.”

Anglo American is a globally diversified mining company. With mining operations in Southern Africa, North and South America and Australia, the company produces diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum and other precious metals, iron ore, coal and nickel.

