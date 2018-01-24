Frontier Communications Adds Ride Television Network to Video Lineup

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Corporation has entered into an affiliation agreement with Ride Television Network, Inc. (RIDE TV), an independent producer and distributor of content devoted exclusively to equine sports and lifestyle. RIDE TV is now available in all Frontier video markets.

“There are 30 million horse enthusiasts in the United States. RIDE TV’s programming and Frontier’s footprint in Florida, Texas, California and Connecticut, among others, makes for a perfect partnership in delivering content to an audience hungry for equine and rural lifestyle programming,” said Peter Clifford, Senior Vice President, Distribution for RIDE TV.

“Frontier is proud to offer a wide variety of programming to our customers and the addition of RIDE TV is an excellent addition to our video portfolio,” said Steve Ward, Frontier Senior Vice President Video Technology and Content. “We look forward to continuing to offer our customers a wide variety of content.”

RIDE TV’s original programming includes entertaining reality shows, talk shows, documentaries, children’s programming, movies, and other great shows. RIDE TV appeals to both passionate horse owners and general audiences who love great stories involving horses. Extended trailers of some of RIDE TV’s original programs can be found on their homepage at http://www.ridetv.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.