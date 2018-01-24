Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its First Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today that it has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX in Seattle, Washington. The aircraft, a 737 MAX 8 variant, is on a long-term lease to Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina’s flag carrier, and is the first of three 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered from ACG’s orderbook to Aerolineas Argentinas. ACG has ordered a total of 80 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing.

“ We are delighted at the delivery of our first 737 MAX,” said Steven Udvar-Hazy, senior vice president, OEM Relations & Market Development at ACG. “ The 737 MAX family of aircraft offers high levels of passenger comfort, significantly reduced fuel consumption and longer range capability, all of which provide tremendous value to our airline customers.”

“ Boeing is proud to continue delivering the best airplanes on the market today,” said Jeremy Griffin, senior vice president, Global Leasing Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “ We’re pleased customers like ACG appreciate the exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency the entire MAX family offers.”

Over 14,500 Boeing 737 aircraft have been ordered, including over 4,300 for the 737 MAX family.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full service aircraft asset managers with 435 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2017, which are leased to approximately 95 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG was founded in 1989 and is an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company.