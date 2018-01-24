Anika Therapeutics Expands Strategic Collaboration with the Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to Develop Innovative Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new agreement to extend a two-year-long strategic collaboration that yielded a promising new modality for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) was today announced by Anika Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (“HA”) technology, and the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst.

In the next phase of this collaboration, Anika and UMass will focus on research to optimize the drug delivery system with the goal of advancing a novel therapeutic candidate into clinical trials to support regulatory submission.

“We’re excited to renew our partnership with UMass Amherst and its world-renowned research faculty to continue developing a targeted, localized therapy that could address an unmet medical need in rheumatoid arthritis,” said Dr. Charles H. Sherwood, Chief Executive Officer, Anika Therapeutics. “Our collective efforts to date have produced a promising therapeutic candidate, encompassing a novel drug delivery system for which patent protection is being sought. We’re confident that the next phase of this collaboration, which will focus on formulating our lead candidate and preparing for clinical development, will prove equally fruitful and advance Anika’s mission to deliver novel therapies that address the full continuum of orthopedic care.”

"The initial success of our collaboration with Anika is solid evidence that industry allying with academia can drive game-changing innovation and accelerate the pace of development,” said Professor Mike Malone, Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement at UMass Amherst.

Dr. Peter H. Reinhart, Director of the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at UMass Amherst, added, “We are looking forward to further advancing innovative discoveries from UMass laboratories with expertise in inflammation and novel drug delivery technology and therapeutic cargo combinations, to bring much-needed treatment options to people living with rheumatoid arthritis.”

About Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder which manifests itself in multiple joints of the body. The inflammatory process primarily affects the lining of the joints (synovial membrane), but can also affect other organs. The inflamed synovium leads to erosion of cartilage and bone, which can lead to joint deformity. RA imposes enormous physical and economic burdens on affected individuals, as well as society at-large. As the population in the U.S. continues to age, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that 78 million individuals, or roughly 25% of the U.S. adult population, will be diagnosed with RA by the year 2040.

About the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

The Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS; http://www.umass.edu/ials) is a translational institute at the UMass flagship campus at Amherst, founded with major support from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. IALS translates life science research into products and services that improve human health in collaboration with industry partners. IALS also trains an entrepreneurial workforce skilled in the discovery, development, and manufacture of medical devices, biomolecules, and delivery vehicles for the life sciences. The Institute, involving more than 120 UMass faculty members, is organized into three Centers. The Center for Bioactive Delivery (CBD), seeks to develop novel delivery technologies for small and large molecules. The Models to Medicines Center (M2M), identifies novel drug targets and therapeutic candidates by leveraging mechanistic insights from molecular pathways implicated in cellular health and disease. The Center for Personalized Health Monitoring (CPHM), accelerates the commercialization of low-cost, multi-function, intelligent sensor systems for personalized health care and biometric monitoring. The technology contributing to the joint UMass and Anika project advances discoveries from the UMass laboratories lead by Professors S. “Thai” Thayumanavan and Lisa M. Minter.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC®, MONOVISC®, and CINGAL®, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST®, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.

