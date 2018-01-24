Saras Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Business Performance and Drive Operational Excellence

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that Saras S.p.A. (BIT: SRS), owner of the most complex refinery in the Mediterranean, with 300,000 barrels per day of refining capacity, has selected Aspen Mtell® software to drive reliability in its capital- and asset-intensive refinery operations.

Aspen Mtell is part of the aspenONE® Asset Performance Management (APM) software suite combining big data, machine learning and process knowledge expertise to maximize performance across the design, operations and maintenance asset lifecycle. Aspen Mtell mines historical and real-time operational and maintenance data to discover the precise failure signatures that precede asset degradation and breakdowns, predict future failures and prescribe detailed actions to mitigate or solve problems.

The company’s selection of Aspen Mtell was based on a competitive “proof of concept” vendor selection process which initially focused on critical refinery equipment, such as large compressors and pumps. Aspen Mtell was able to execute this proof of concept within weeks, winning the Saras business due to speed of deployment, accurate early detection of asset failures, avoidance of false alarms and ability to scale the solution system-wide. Saras plans to use its sister engineering company, industrial automation specialist Sartec, to roll out Aspen Mtell refinery-wide.

Through asset performance management — enabled by a blend of historical and real-time process, asset and enterprise data, alongside proven advanced technology — organizations can transform asset maintenance into optimum reliability, extending the life of assets and maximizing the return on capital employed.

Alessandro Zucca, Digital Platform Manager, Operations and Assets, Saras

“Improving reliability positively impacts a wide range of issues, from reducing current maintenance costs to planning for abnormal process conditions, avoiding emergency or unplanned shutdowns and successfully managing unpredictable feed and demands. Saras expects to achieve savings from this initiative, which is part of an important digitalization project.”

John Hague, Senior Vice President and General Manager, AspenTech APM Business Unit

“AspenTech is pleased to extend optimization’s reach for valued customers like Saras by combining our process knowledge and expertise with machine learning. We look forward to continuing to deliver asset performance management solutions that maximize the performance and life of refinery and other industrial assets.”

