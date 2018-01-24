Booz Allen Hamilton Selected to Operationalize Real-Time Situational Awareness for JIDO Through $325.9 Million Enterprise IT Task Order Awarded by GSA FEDSIM

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It takes unflinching commitment to innovation to stay ahead of the most elusive enemies. At the forefront of this fight, the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO) is responsible for ensuring that U.S. warfighters can counter improvised threats with tactical responsiveness. To advance JIDO’s mission, the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) a new five-year, $325.9 million contract to provide reliable and secure information technology operations, anywhere in the world. Booz Allen will use the newest communications technology to help JIDO gather, assemble, and distribute data sets measuring current enemy threats, ensuring that American warfighters are armed with enhanced battlespace awareness.

“Booz Allen is honored to continue our ten years supporting JIDO’s counter-threat mission,” said John Fuller, vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. “With the addition of this Enterprise IT award, we are proud to serve as the primary delivery contractor across JIDO’s J6 CIO enterprise and mission services. Our team will continue to push for innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance JIDO operations to counter improvised threats on behalf of our U.S. forces stationed around the world.”

