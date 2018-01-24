American Express Elevates Concert Experiences with LaneOne

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express (NYSE:AXP) today announced an agreement with LaneOne, a new digital ticketing platform that will give concert-goers direct access to premium experiences for some of the most sought-after concerts. Launching this week, through LaneOne.com, concert-goers will be able to purchase official premium concert tickets, which include great seating, parking or ride-share credit, a preferred entrance and dedicated LaneOne ambassador support.

American Express Card Members will have a two-week exclusive onsale window to purchase these premium tickets, located in the first 10 rows, before they are made available to the general public.

“Our entertainment platform was created thirty years ago with the intent of bringing our Card Members closer to the artists they love, so we’re thrilled to introduce LaneOne’s exciting new digital ticketing platform to music lovers,” said Deborah Curtis, Vice President, Entertainment Marketing & Sponsorships at American Express. “As a totally digital experience, the LaneOne services and mobile app is so easy to use and delivers a seamless experience from ticket purchase through the entire concert experience, with a dedication to service that matches our own.”

Starting today, American Express Card Members have exclusive access to purchase LaneOne premium ticket offers for the Eagles 2018 North American Tour via www.LaneOne.com through February 7. Card Members will also have exclusive access to LaneOne offers for the highly-anticipated Harry Styles tour during our exclusive on-sale window starting on February 7. For complete details and a full list of tour dates and offers, please visit www.laneone.com.

“American Express was our first and only choice when developing our business strategy and launching LaneOne,” said Eric Johnson, CEO of LaneOne. “The brand’s exemplary reputation and focus on entertainment’s biggest events allows LaneOne to reach the right consumers and provide a premier and seamless experience through our platform and services.”

About LaneOne

LaneOne is a joint venture between Azoff MSG Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment created to reimagine the sales, distribution, and services for the premium experience category of the live event business. Through unique partnerships and proprietary technology, LaneOne combines access to great seats at the best shows with a suite of premium services. The LaneOne experience marries an innovative mobile platform with amazing on-site service and benefits. Each LaneOne ticket comes with unparalleled access to great seating, transportation, a preferred entrance, dedicated LaneOne ambassador support, and more all accessible through the LaneOne mobile app. Learn more at LaneOne.com

