Small World Financial Services Expands Global Payment Processing Footprint with Ingenico Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingenico Group, the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that Small World Financial Services, the largest independent money transfer company in Europe, has selected Ingenico as its trusted payment processing partner to help expand its global footprint. By leveraging Ingenico’s comprehensive suite of online and mobile payment processing technology, Small World is well-positioned to further grow its operations and offer its services to consumers in previously untapped markets. In addition, Ingenico’s omnichannel solutions, such as biometric terminals and unattended Kiosk solutions, will provide an even more convenient and seamless payments experience for Small World’s customers.

Small World offers consumers a number of fast and inexpensive methods to send and receive money around the world. The company enables people to send money to family, friends and other beneficiaries around the world within minutes via a delivery method of preference: cash pick-up, bank deposit, home delivery, mobile top-up and mobile wallet. Through its partnership with Ingenico, Small World can now provide consumers peace of mind that each transaction is secure thanks to an integrated fraud protection tool.

“When it comes to sending money to friends and family abroad, today’s consumers want the best prices as well as the safest and simplest solutions,” said Nick Day, founder and CEO at Small World Financial Services. “Ingenico offers new scalable solutions and alternative payment solutions for our customers, to add to our existing technology platform. This partnership will give Small World a further competitive advantage and allow us to exceed our business goals as we continue to grow and expand our global footprint.”

Ingenico will begin processing payments for Small World in 18 countries, including the United States. The company’s full-suite of payment offerings enables Small World to elevate its money transfer experience for consumers because it reduces overall processing costs. Small World will also benefit from access to Ingenico’s business intelligence tools and consolidated reporting capabilities, which help streamline business processes and identify new market opportunities across the globe.

“Ingenico is thrilled to partner with a leading challenger in the global retail payments market,” said Joseph Leija, General Manager, North America, Global Online Business at Ingenico Group. “Just as payments are evolving, so is the nature of transferring money and Small World understands this seismic shift among consumers. It is clear that Small World is dedicated to diversifying its international payments platform to provide a service that leverages the latest in payment acceptance and secure processing technology for the benefit of its customers.”

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

About Small World Financial Services

Small World FS is a London-headquartered fintech provider of trusted, simple and low cost international payment services from 32 countries worldwide. Providing international payment services for consumers to send money to 188 countries worldwide, with a global pay-out network of over 250,000 locations as well as real-time bank transfers, Small World FS has over the past decade grown rapidly to become Europe’s leading payments service provider, and a member of Tech City UK’s exclusive Future Fifty programme.

For more information, visit http://www.smallworldfs.com/