Orbital ATK Contracted By U.S. Navy for Development of an Extended Range Upgrade to the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile

DULLES, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, was awarded a developmental contract by the U.S. Navy for the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range (AARGM-ER) upgrade. The contract will mature the AARGM-ER configuration resulting in a preliminary design prior to entry into the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase.

The AGM-88E AARGM, currently in Full Rate Production, is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system that upgrades legacy AGM-88 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missile systems with advanced capability to perform Destruction of Enemy Air Defense missions. The AARGM-ER incorporates additional upgrades to improve operational capability including extended range and survivability. The AARGM-ER integrates existing AGM-88E AARGM sensors and electronics with an upgraded rocket motor and tail control system. The AARGM-ER will be compatible with the F/A-18E/F, EA-18G and F-35 with internal weapon’s bay-carriage.

“This contract is a major step in Orbital ATK’s ongoing commitment to advancing AARGM’s counter-air defense capability for the U.S. Navy,” said Cary Ralston, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK’s Defense Electronic Systems division of the Defense Systems Group. “We are committed to increasing the effectiveness of the warfighter to suppress and destroy enemy air defense threats while remaining safe.”

The AGM-88E AARGM is currently deployed and supporting operational requirements for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. The missile is employed on the F/A-18C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

Work for the AARGM-ER contract will be performed at Orbital ATK’s facilities in Northridge and Ridgecrest, California.

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK is a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies. The company designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation systems for customers around the world, both as a prime contractor and merchant supplier. Its main products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products, subsystems and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Orbital ATK employs approximately 13,000 people across the U.S. and in several international locations. For more information, visit www.orbitalatk.com.