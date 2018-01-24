Global Alzheimer Platform Foundation Selects Cogstate for Industry-First Rater Certification Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The cognitive science company, Cogstate Ltd (ASX.CGS) today announced it has been chosen by the Global Alzheimer’s Platform (GAP) Foundation to support GAP’s rater certification program (RCP) that will significantly increase the speed and quality of Alzheimer’s clinical trials. The RCP is designed to qualify and train clinical trial site personnel to administer cognitive and functional assessments required for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) studies. The RCP is central to GAP’s broader mission to support its growing network (62) of high performance clinical trial sites, called GAP-Net. These sites are dedicated to increasing study quality and shortening duration of clinical trials in AD by up to two years.

Jason Bork, Chief Operating Officer, Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation commented, “GAP’s mission is to accelerate the development of new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. We hope to eliminate redundant rater training – thereby providing a faster pathway for AD clinical trial sites to start enrolling their trials. Our partnership with Cogstate and our unprecedented rater certification program will speed the study start for AD trials and reduce trial completion delays due to rater turnover.”

Cogstate CEO, Brad O’Connor, commented, “We are proud to have been selected to support such a visionary organization as the GAP Foundation which is committed to reducing the time, cost and risk of Alzheimer’s clinical trials. This partnership is an important opportunity to advance the GAP mission with an innovative program that better prepares clinical trial sites to advance the research and development of AD treatments.”

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading science and technology solutions provider dedicated to optimizing the measurement of cognition in clinical trials, academic research and healthcare. Cogstate provides enabling technologies and professional services for higher quality neuropsychological assessments and is a pioneer in commercializing rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests. Cogstate customers include the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies; elite sporting organizations and military; physicians and patients; renowned academic institutions and public-private partnerships. For more information, please visit www.cogstate.com.

About Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP)

GAP is a patient-centric, non-profit dedicated to speeding the delivery of innovative medicines to those in need by reducing the time and cost of Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials. GAP formed a unique and growing network of 58 leading research centers across the U.S. and Canada to help optimize their operations. GAP launched a community-based recruitment model and an online platform designed to accelerate trial recruitment and increase minority representation in research. Based in Washington D.C., GAP was created by UsAgainstAlzheimer’s and the Global CEO Initiative (CEOi) in 2015. To learn more about the GAP, please visit globalalzplatform.org.