St Vincent’s Health Australia Deploys Vocera to Improve Communication and Operational Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced St Vincent’s Health Australia is expanding Vocera technology across all its aged care facilities. The health and aged care organization selected the Vocera hands-free communication badge and smartphone application to improve workflow efficiency and staff response times.

St Vincent’s Health Australia is a leading provider of health and aged care services, employing more than 18,000 staff across its six public hospitals, nine private hospitals, and 17 aged care and retirement living facilities. After achieving impressive results from deploying Vocera wearable devices at residential aged care facility St Vincent’s Care Services Bardon, the organization began implementing Vocera technology at all its aged care facilities in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

“Implementing the Vocera technology at our facilities was a logical decision for us, as so many activities and so much of our employees’ work require their hands to be free when caring for our residents,” said John Leahy, Chief Executive Officer of St Vincent’s Care Services. “Vocera allows our staff to talk to one another, broadcast messages and communicate key information, regardless of where they are located on site.”

St Vincent’s Care Services Bardon in Brisbane, Queensland, had just undergone a major building extension when the Vocera technology was deployed throughout the two level, 84-bed residence. The existing nurse call system at the senior living facility was integrated with the Vocera communication solution, which provides residents and their families with direct access to the team of highly mobile nurses, caregivers, physiotherapists and support staff.

“Our facility at Bardon is quite large, so Vocera has been particularly useful in ensuring the appropriate mobilization of staff according to resident requirements. We believe it has enhanced team communication and efficiency, and as a result, has benefited our residents and their families,” said Mr. Leahy.

The success of Vocera at St Vincent’s Care Services Bardon made a compelling case for St Vincent’s Health Australia to expand the Vocera technology across its network.

The organization has now deployed hands-free badges and the Vocera smartphone application at St Vincent’s Private Hospital Brisbane, and will replace the hospital’s existing paging system with the Vocera texting solution to enable more patient context in messages and improve communication between physicians and other care team members.

“It’s inspiring to see how this compassionate care organization is using Vocera technology to support its mission of helping others in need,” said Brent Lang, President and CEO of Vocera. “St Vincent’s Care Services Bardon, and other aged care facilities and hospitals within St Vincent’s Health Australia, are improving the lives of the people they serve.”

St Vincent’s Health Australia is one of many organizations in the country using Vocera technology to improve care team communication, patient and resident experience, and operational efficiency. In 2017, Vocera added 35 aged care facilities in Australia to its client roster. Additionally, Vocera is steadily increasing deployments in public and private hospitals across the country.

About St Vincent’s Health Australia

St Vincent’s Health Australia has been providing healthcare in Australia for 160 years, since its first hospital was established in Sydney in 1857 by the Sisters of Charity. Today, St Vincent’s Health Australia is a leading provider of health and aged care services, operating public and private hospitals, aged care and retirement living facilities and clinical research centers in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. A medical research leader, St Vincent’s Health Australia has three co-located research institutes and works in close partnership with other research bodies, universities, and health care providers. St Vincent’s Health Australia provides compassionate healthcare to people from all walks of life, but reflecting its mission, the health system is especially committed to people from vulnerable and marginalized backgrounds. For more information visit www.svha.org.au.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,400 hospitals and health systems around the world have selected our solutions for care teams to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 120 clinical systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

