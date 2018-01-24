Gastroenterology Associates, PC, Offers Patients Access to Clinical Research

GAINESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gastroenterology Associates, PC, a gastroenterology practice with offices in Gainesville, Manassas and Warrenton, will begin providing clinical research services by partnering with Elligo Health Research, who improves clinical trial access by engaging the 97 percent of physicians currently not offering clinical research to their patients.

By offering clinical trials as an option, the physicians at Gastroenterology Associates are able to introduce the latest advances in research to their patients. As a result, the practice’s patients have access — in the convenience of the physician’s office — to treatments they might not otherwise have.

“To ensure we have better medicines and treatments for future generations, we need to have clinical research now,” said Scott Choi, M.D., of Gastroenterology Associates, PC. “With Elligo providing the framework, our practice can tap into this research to provide more treatment options for our patients. We look forward to being a part of the Elligo network.”

“Our team at Elligo is excited to work with Gastroenterology Associates to advance the care its physicians offer to patients,” said John Potthoff, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Elligo Health Research. “By providing the personnel, processes, technology and infrastructure to make the clinical research process easier for practices at no cost, these practices like Gastroenterology Associates can remain focused on what they do best — taking care of patients.”

About Gastroenterology Associates, PC

Gastroenterology Associates has proudly served patients in Northern Virginia since 1976. As leading gastroenterologists in our area, all board certified, we are dedicated to helping our patients maintain good digestive health and to providing them the individual attention they deserve. We provide care to patients in an outpatient setting, as well as care for them or their loved ones, when they are hospitalized. Our long-standing reputation with the community offers patients the reliability and trustworthiness needed to feel secure with their medical decisions.