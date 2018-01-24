YMCA of Greater Houston Launches ClientTrack Platform as Statewide Database for Refugee Resettlement

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccovia Solutions announced today that the YMCA of Greater Houston launched ClientTrack – Eccovia Solutions’ industry-leading care coordination platform – to be the replacement database for refugee resettlement for the state of Texas.

Texas is the second largest resettlement state in the U.S., resettling roughly 15,000 Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) eligible populations a year (i.e. refugees, parolees, special immigrant visas, victim of trafficking, asylees, etc.). In 2016, the state of Texas officially withdrew from administering and managing the federal Refugee Resettlement Program. As a result, ORR selected four regional nonprofits to assume the role held previously by the state of Texas. Each RRD has contracts with refugee service providers (23 in the entire state of Texas) in their region to coordinate services that welcome refugees, empower clients to rebuild their lives, become self-sufficient and fully participate in their new communities. Some of these services include:

Refugee Cash Assistance

Employment Assistance

Social Adjustment Services

Integration Services

YMCA of Greater Houston is one of four Regional Replacement Designees (RRD). In addition, they were identified to be the lead in developing and launching the new statewide database to track services.

Kimberly Haynes, Regional Replacement Designee for YMCA of Greater Houston, said “Developing a database within a 12-month period for the second largest resettlement state in the U.S. was nothing less than daunting because it had to meet the needs of 15,000 clients in nine programs across 23 agencies.” Haynes continued, “Eccovia Solutions worked diligently with YMCA of Greater Houston to understand the unique work, discuss solutions and manage data migration from two older systems.”

“The future of care coordination for refugees and other ORR eligible populations is being able to securely connect multiple agencies in one seamless system,” said Carl Champagne, CEO of Eccovia Solutions. “The launch of the ClientTrack platform will empower refugee service providers across Texas with visibility into all aspects of an individual’s needs, and provide efficient data collection, accurate reporting and improved data quality.”

About Eccovia Solutions

Eccovia Solutions provides an industry-leading, care coordination platform for state and county Medicaid waiver programs, refugee resettlement programs, accountable care organizations (ACO), and community-based provider coalitions. Our platform helps agencies collaborate to address the physical, behavioral, and economic factors that improve the overall wellbeing of individuals and communities.

About YMCA of Greater Houston

First organized in 1886, the YMCA of Greater Houston is one of the city’s leading non-profits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA, a United Way of Greater Houston agency, seeks to serve all – regardless of age, income, faith or background and we welcome everyone. In the greater Houston area, 36 YMCA facilities, one overnight camp and hundreds of program sites nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the city’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in the Houston community, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. To learn more, call 713-659-5566 or visit us on the web at www.ymcahouston.org.