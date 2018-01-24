BRS Media’s dotFM to Launch Emoji Domain Names

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, will launch Emoji based Domain Names. Emoji domain is a domain name with an expressive digital image or icon in it.

“We are extremely 'Smiley Face' to announce the launch of emoji domains under the .FM Top-Level Domain,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. “Today emojis are incorporated in all aspects of consumers online conversations; social media, texting and messaging, why not web domains? Emoji domains date back to 1995, but recent demand has sparked an explosion in popularity. dotFM is excited to be one of only a few prime TLDs to support emoji-based domain names.”

Emoji Domain Names will be available based on Unicode Consortium Emoji Version 5.0 standards using single code point; and allowing a mix of letters and emoji characters under the top-level .FM, as well as the dotRadio extensions, .RADIO.fm and .RADIO.am at a launch date to be announced soon. Emojis are supported by most major search engines, all modern web browsers and all operating systems; iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux.

BRS Media has pioneered the 'multimedia' domain space since launching the .FM & .AM Top Level Domains in 1998. Since that time, the .FM Brand Registry Service has evolved to meet the growing demand and creativity of the clientele. Today, the comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, Internet radio and the music community, but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures and podcast entrepreneurs worldwide. Some of the world's most innovative .FM brands include; Overcast.fm, CarrieUnderwood.fm, Earbud.fm, Rainmaker.fm, Southwest.fm, Jazz.fm, Coca-Cola.fm, Summertime.fm, among thousands more.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available directly from dotFM (https://dot.fm), as well as through most ICANN Accredited Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, United Domains, and many more. Information about .FM Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and Emoji Domains are available at https://Get.fm/Emoji.

About BRS Media Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media (https://brsmedia.fm) was established in 1995, and is celebrating over 20 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only truly Open & Innovative Domain Extensions and @RADIO.am & @RADIO.fm, Premium Web-based Email Services. dotRadio is a trademark; and dotFM and dotAM are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.