Linc Global’s AI Platform Powers Automated Customer Care for Lamps Plus

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linc Global, the leading customer care automation solution that powers digital experiences that strengthen brand-to-shopper relationships, today announced that Lamps Plus, the United States’ largest lighting retailer, has implemented Linc’s AI-powered platform to offer shoppers instant tracking for orders via conversational digital channels.

Given consumers’ continued preference for shopping online, Lamps Plus recognized the opportunity to provide customers with real-time updates and answers about their order status via new communication channels including Amazon Alexa and Facebook Messenger.

Lamps Plus selected Linc for the ability to deliver a customer care automation solution that leverages the latest in AI and commerce-specialized natural language understanding, avoiding the expense and burden of a custom-built solution, while exceeding conventional post-purchase optimization and offering 2-way customer communication. Additionally, Lamps Plus selected Linc for its proven ability to enable brands to automate customer care via conversational channels like Facebook Messenger and voice platforms.

“When customers place an order, they expect real-time updates and answers via new communication methods including Facebook Messenger, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant,” said Angela Hsu, Senior Vice President, Internet Business and Marketing, Lamps Plus. "Linc's AI platform enables us to enhance and automate our customer communications while reducing costs."

Linc’s platform enables Lamps Plus to provide an exceptional tracking experience for its customers through live-updating emails and SMS text, 2-way chat via Facebook Messenger chatbots and voice assistance via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant platforms. In addition, it gives Lamps Plus a robust customer care solution to deliver a personalized experience, plus the opportunity to expand automation in the future, as desired. Additional benefits from the Linc platform include:

Reduced customer care costs – Lamps Plus can now reduce customer support tickets and calls with more clear tracking emails, proactive updates and deflections to carriers. Additionally, Lamps Plus now gives shoppers convenient, anywhere, on-demand customer care in real time without using human agents via text, Facebook Messenger and Amazon Alexa.

Increased engagement – Customers can be in the loop throughout the delivery process by tracking details for each shipped item, providing shipping updates via text and Facebook Messenger and shoppers have the ability to message carriers directly and gather real-time details about each item’s ETA.

Improved customer experience – Customers will have clarity about every item that is contained in an order, and be able to see images of those items while chatting on Messenger.

Real-time customer feedback – With Linc’s platform, Lamps Plus can now instantly capture customer feedback insight from their purchase and delivery experience and utilize this data to continue advancing their customer care strategy.

“As shoppers continue to quickly adopt new communication channels, Lamps Plus is poised at the forefront by creating a customer care environment that offers a meaningful and real-time connection that gives its customers a superior experience and nurtures the customer relationship to increase repeat purchasing behavior,” said Fang Cheng, CEO, Linc Global. “Lamps Plus should see immediate benefits with the ability to connect with its customers and leverage the latest in AI to enhance customer satisfaction through the Linc platform.”

About Lamps Plus

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lamps Plus has become the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a successful e-commerce business, mobile site and over three dozen retail stores in the western United States. As the leader in the lighting industry for over four decades, Lamps Plus designs and manufactures a wide assortment of exclusive and patented lighting styles including the Color Plus™ collection and lamps with customizable art shades that are artisan handmade to order. To assist consumers, a staff of American Lighting Association-trained experts is available in the company call center and in all stores. The Lamps Plus family includes Lamps Plus Professionals, Lamps Plus Hospitality, LampsPlusOpenBox.com and LampsPlus.ca. The entire product catalog of functional and decorative lighting, furniture and home décor can be found at www.LampsPlus.com

About Linc Global

Linc Global builds the most advanced commerce-specialized Customer Care Automation software. Its platform leverages purpose-built AI to transform 70%+ of human-delivered customer care into automated assistance across web, email, SMS, Messaging apps and Voice platforms. Serving millions of shoppers and billions of purchases per year, Linc’s platform empowers leading brands like Carter’s | Oshkosh, Crocs, Hugo Boss, Vineyard Vines, P&G, and Neiman Marcus to deliver anywhere-engagement and real-time services. Learn more at letslinc.com.