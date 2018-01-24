Comtech Awarded $1.0 Million Contract Modification from U.S. Army

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 24, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has received a contract modification valued at approximately $1.0 million from the U. S. Army Project Manager (PM) Tactical Networks. The modification increases the total amount funded on this delivery order from $39.4 million to $40.3 million. The funding will support enhanced readiness for U.S. based expeditionary units.

“Comtech has established itself as a trusted provider to the maneuver elements of the armed forces by delivering reliable, secure communications systems,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This award further illustrates that Comtech is making an important contribution to their mission success.”

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL