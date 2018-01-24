Chevy Chase Trust Selects FIS for Unified Wealth Management Technology Platform and Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that it has been selected by Chevy Chase Trust to provide a unified wealth management technology platform and services to help the company enhance the services it provides to its customers.

A new FIS client, Chevy Chase Trust is a privately held trust and investment management firm that manages more than $28 billion in assets for high net-worth clients, investment advisory firms and other clients.

Under the multi-year agreement, FIS will provide a full suite of technology and operations services on a managed basis for Chevy Chase Trust, including custody services, trust operations, mutual fund clearing, pension processing, data warehousing, and client relationship management. FIS will also provide to Chevy Chase Trust its recently launched, digital client service portal, as well as its WealthStation solution for goal-based investing and financial planning.

“At Chevy Chase Trust, we place client success above all else,” said Lynn Panagos, Chief Client Services and Operations Office. “Our entire staff is committed to delivering a very personalized approach to our clients to help them achieve their goals. We believe FIS positions us to do so with the flexibility and sophistication we require while supporting our need for continued business innovation.”

“We are excited to welcome Chevy Chase Trust to our growing roster of trust and wealth management clients,” said Brian DuVal, head of Wealth and Retirement for FIS. “Chevy Chase Trust has an impeccable reputation for its investment management expertise and customer service excellence. We look forward to partnering with the firm to provide a unified wealth platform and outsourcing services to bring new levels of customer service and process efficiency to its wealth and trust operations.”

FIS provides wealth management services and solutions to more than 600 firms around the world.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 53,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).