Nomad Health Launches First Freelance Marketplace for Physicians and Nurses in New York to Solve Clinician Shortages

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomad Health, the online marketplace for healthcare jobs, today announced that it is expanding its platform to all physicians and nurses in its home state of New York. Reflective of the critical need to address nurse and physician shortages nationwide, Nomad Health enters the New York market with an official partnership with HANYS Solutions, the for profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS), New York’s statewide hospital and healthcare association.

“With an aging workforce and growing clinician shortages, our members have been struggling with physician and nurse recruiting, particularly in rural areas,” said Michael Ilnicki, Executive Vice President of HANYS Solutions. HANYS is the only association that represents all of New York’s hospitals and health systems, including over 250 facilities statewide. “We find Nomad Health's modern approach and platform to be the best solution to address the recruitment challenges our members are facing.”

Founded in 2015 by a team of doctors and serial entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, who previously founded MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Business Insider and Gilt Groupe, Nomad Health uses a simple and user-friendly digital platform to eliminate third-party recruitment brokers and directly connects clinicians with the medical institutions that hire them. The platform reduces costs, increases hiring quality, and speeds up the hiring process for both employers and clinicians. Over 30,000 doctors and nurses, and hundreds of medical employers, are already using the platform to connect online. Today’s expansion in New York, in concert with the HANYS partnership, will allow Nomad Health to serve over 75,000 doctors and 300,000 nurses in the state.

“I am very excited about Nomad’s entrance into New York as it is a market that definitely offers great potential for Nomad to become leaders in placing healthcare professionals in the areas that need them,” said Marlene W., a freelance nurse who used Nomad Health in mid-December to land a job in New York, after recently obtaining her New York license through the Nomad platform.

“With a critical shortage of doctors and nurses in New York, it’s now more important than ever to make it fast and simple to get clinicians to the bedside,” said Nomad Health co-founder and CEO, Dr. Alexi G. Nazem, a Harvard and Yale trained internal medicine doctor. “In my own medical career, I’ve suffered through so many difficult, slow hospital hiring processes. It’s maddening for clinicians but more importantly a detriment to patients. So we built Nomad, a 21st century recruiting platform that gives time and money back to clinicians and medical institutions so they can rededicate themselves to delivering outstanding patient care.”

Together, freelance doctor and nursing work represent almost 45% of the temporary healthcare staffing market, and demand is expected to increase in coming years. Whenever patient demand exceeds the available full-time staff, healthcare organizations rely on freelance doctors and nurses to help provide coverage. But the current broker-driven market of finding and hiring clinicians is expensive and inefficient -- a problem Nomad Health solves with modern technology. By employing cutting edge technology to automate applications, credentialing, payments, and malpractice insurance, Nomad Health can offer higher pay rates to clinicians, while still saving employers up to 20-50% per hire.

“Nomad Health is proud to be headquartered right here in New York City, so we are particularly excited to partner with HANYS to help both doctors and nurses find their dreams jobs and solve the critical healthcare workforce challenges in our home state,” said Nazem.

About Nomad Health

Nomad Health is a technology company that is simplifying the $15 billion healthcare staffing industry. The company has built the first online marketplace that enables clinicians and the institutions that hire them to find each other and transact directly, without a broker. Nomad Health brings substantial cost savings, dynamic pricing, and a streamlined process to both sides of the market. Nomad is simple, modern healthcare staffing. Learn more at nomadhealth.com.

About HANYS Solutions

HANYS Solutions, the for-profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State, offers a diverse portfolio of data analytics, employee benefits, business development, system redesign, and financial services to help providers thrive in a dynamic healthcare environment.