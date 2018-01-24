XMS Capital Partners Serves as Financial Advisor to Exact Sciences on $600 Million Convertible Notes Offering

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XMS Capital Partners, LLC (“XMS”) has announced that it served as financial advisor to Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) on the pricing of its public offering of 1.0% convertible senior notes due 2025. The offering was upsized from $500 million to $600 million in aggregate principal amount and closed on January 17, 2018. The underwriters have exercised in full the over-allotment option, bringing total gross proceeds from the deal to $690 million.

XMS began working with Exact Sciences in 2009 when Kevin Conroy and Maneesh Arora took over leadership of the company. XMS then assisted Exact Sciences with an $8.2 million private placement in July, 2009. Since that time, XMS has served as the financial adviser on every public market financing executed by Exact Sciences. “We truly value our longstanding relationship with Exact Sciences. They are transforming cancer detection and we are thrilled to have played a small role in helping them achieve their mission,” said John “Yogi” Spence, Managing Partner of XMS.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. “XMS has been an excellent financial adviser to Exact Sciences over a long period of time and is a trusted partner as we continue our commitment to help win the war against cancer through early detection,” said Kevin Conroy, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of Exact Sciences.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, established in 2006, is a global, independent financial services firm providing investment banking, asset management and merchant banking services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, London and Dublin.

