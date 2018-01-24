Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation Joint Venture (Sonobuoy TechSystems) Awarded $30.1M in Foreign Sales Contracts

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. & SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA), announce the award of subcontracts valued at $30.1 million from their ERAPSCO/Sonobuoy TechSystems joint venture. ERAPSCO/Sonobuoy TechSystems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of $15.6 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and $14.5 million to Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, FL facility.

ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems was awarded multiple foreign contracts for the manufacture of Passive and Active sonobuoys to support various underwater missions for detection, classification, and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations.

Further information about Sparton Corporation:

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA), now in its 118th year, is a provider of complex and sophisticated electromechanical devices with capabilities that include concept development, industrial design, design and manufacturing engineering,production, distribution, field service and refurbishment. The primary markets served are Medical & Biotechnology, Military & Aerospace and Industrial & Commercial. Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Sparton currently has thirteen manufacturing locations and engineering design centers worldwide. Sparton's Web site may be accessed at www.sparton.com.

Further information about Ultra:

Ultra Electronics is an internationally successful defense, security, transport and energy company with a long, consistent track record of development and growth. The Group manages a portfolio of specialist capabilities generating innovative solutions to customer needs. Ultra applies electronic and software technologies in demanding and critical environments ranging from military applications, through safety-critical devices in aircraft, to nuclear controls and sensor measurement. These capabilities have seen the Group’s highly-differentiated products contributing to a large number of platforms and programs.

Ultra has world-leading positions in many of its specialist capabilities and, as an independent, non-threatening partner, is able to support all of the main prime contractors in its sectors. As a result of such positioning, Ultra’s systems, equipment or services are often mission or safety-critical to the successful operation of the platform to which they contribute. In turn, this mission-criticality secures Ultra’s positions for the long term which underpins the superior financial performance of the Group.

Ultra offers support to its customers through the design, delivery and support phases of a programme. Ultra businesses have a high degree of operational autonomy where the local management teams are empowered to devise and implement competitive strategies that reflect their expertise in their specific niches. The Group has a small head office and executive team that provide to the individual businesses the same agile, responsive support that they provide to customers as well as formulating Ultra’s overarching, corporate strategy.

Across the Group’s three divisions, Ultra operates in the following eight market segments:

Aerospace Land Communications Maritime C2ISR Nuclear Infrastructure Underwater Warfare

