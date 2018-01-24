Blue Cedar Teams With MediBioSense to Secure Innovative Medical Monitoring App for Cutting-Edge Wearables

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Cedar today announced a partnership with MediBioSense Ltd., the award-winning UK-based digital healthcare solutions innovator and distributor of VitalPatch®, the revolutionary wearable healthcare biosensor from VitalConnect. Blue Cedar’s patented code-injection technology will protect MediBioSense’s VitalPatch app on mobile phones and tablets, and the two companies will collaborate to protect critical patient information in transit to the cloud. The Blue Cedar-protected healthcare app will be available directly from MediBioSense.

VitalPatch is a unique wearable biosensor that attaches to a patient’s chest. VitalPatch detects and delivers key vital signs and biometric measurements, including heart and respiratory rate, single lead ECG, and skin temperature, and then transmits the data to a mobile device before transmission and storage in the cloud.

“We’re excited to team with Blue Cedar to enhance mobile app protection for our flagship solution,” said MediBioSense CEO Simon Beniston. “Mobile apps and cutting-edge technology are a game-changing combination in healthcare, helping to improve lives and meet the increasingly stringent demands placed on modern healthcare services. But ultimately, these apps are only as effective as their level of security—especially with GDPR on the horizon—so we are partnering with mobile app security innovator Blue Cedar to ensure that patients’ data is secured at all times and that their privacy needs are met consistently.”

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), the pan-European data-protection law slated to take effect in May 2018, applies to European Union residents and to organizations worldwide that collect or process EU citizens’ personal data. It will require mobile enterprises to show what data is gathered, where it is stored, and how it will be safeguarded.

“This partnership is a natural progression for Blue Cedar as we continue our commitment to healthcare security innovation and increase our global footprint across the medical industry,” said Blue Cedar CEO John Aisien. “MediBioSense has earned its place as a true innovator that is renowned for delivering disruptive healthcare solutions to the global market. With this new partnership, Blue Cedar will help MediBioSense secure all real-time data flowing from the VitalPatch app to any recipient database—be it a hospital database that preserves a patient’s electronic health record upon discharge, a medical trial database, or a database in the cloud. For the first time, we’re enabling their solution to securely go anywhere and everywhere, while still maintaining the highest standards of data protection.”

The risks that insecure apps pose to hospital and patient data have been well documented for years. Nevertheless, the healthcare space continues to see a rapid proliferation of medical apps designed to help consumers track their personal health. Healthcare organizations, too, are increasingly aware of the need for and role of mobile devices and applications in connecting clinicians with each other and with their patients.

This partnership allows MediBioSense to sell VitalPatch with a new level of confidence, offering prospective customers the assurance that all data collected is secured by Blue Cedar’s award-winning technology. MediBioSense, located in Doncaster, United Kingdom, contracts with the monitoring device’s manufacturer, VitalConnect, to provide compatible software and sell the finished product.

VitalPatch has received the Food and Drug Administration’s clearance for sale in the United States and regulatory approval (CE Mark) for distribution in the EU.

About MediBioSense

MediBioSense Ltd are revolutionising the future of healthcare. Providing wearable clinical grade patch technology and integrated healthcare applications, they are changing the way health is measured and tracked and transforming the landscape of medical treatment. These innovative solutions also improve the quality of patient care while reducing costs, allowing healthcare providers to harness and utilise the technology consumers have in their smartphones. Ultimately, these solutions help people stay healthy, monitor chronic conditions more effectively, reduce time in hospitals, and promote early awareness of disease and proactive illness prevention, thus reducing time and use of health services. For information about MediBioSense, visit www.medibiosense.com.

About Blue Cedar

Blue Cedar makes the world safe for organizations to use untrusted mobile and IoT devices at scale to power key organizational outcomes. The company was founded on the principle that the app is the optimal security control point for the modern organization. Blue Cedar makes it simple for organizations to protect apps and the sensitive data on which they rely, using advanced, in-app embedded security that protects mobile apps without the need for intrusive agents or containers. The company is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco. For information about Blue Cedar, visit http://www.bluecedar.com/.