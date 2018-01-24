Mindseeker Awarded $100 Million in U.S. Army Medical Coding Contracts

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindseeker, Inc., a national professional services and consulting firm, announced today that it was awarded three five-year remote medical coding firm-fixed-price contracts from the United States Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) totaling $100,868,660. MEDCOM Patient Administration Systems and Biostatistics Activity (PASBA) identified approximately 10 million medical records annually that exceed the coding capability of their own coding staff. Mindseeker will staff and manage the remote coding service for 18 medical treatment facilities spread across the Central, Pacific, and European Regions.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious opportunity to serve MEDCOM, and in a very small way, provide a service for the men and women and their families that have served this great country of ours,” said Randy Baker, President of Mindseeker’s Healthcare Services division. “We look forward to providing MEDCOM the specialized medical coding service and delivering accurately coded records at the highest level of quality in a timely manner,” Baker said.

“We are extremely excited to team with Mindseeker in supporting coding services for the Army’s medical treatment facilities. This a great opportunity to showcase the value our team brings to MEDCOM,” said Justin Schmidt, Senior Vice President and Founder of Peak Health Solutions.

Joanna Dobson, CEO of Mindseeker said, “We are proud to have successfully demonstrated through an exhaustive MEDCOM selection process that we have the technical expertise, financial wherewithal, and past performance track record that enabled this award. Having built a prior partnership with Peak Health Solutions, we are pleased to have Peak Government Services join us in this endeavor to deliver exceptional services to MEDCOM.” MEDCOM retains medical records for all services (Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines) for active duty service members, family members and beneficiaries, retirees, civilian trauma, and other categories of patients. Outpatient medical records include Outpatient Clinic (OP) Records, Emergency Department (ED), Ambulatory Procedure Visits (APVs), and Inpatient Professional Service Rounds (IPSR), and other outpatient records within MHS Genesis, which is the military electronic health record system.

About Mindseeker, Inc.

Mindseeker is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and provides Information Technology, Health Information Management and Financial services to public and private sector organizations. Since its founding in 2000, Mindseeker’s client list has included federal, state, and local government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, academic medical centers, health systems, and physician groups nationwide. Mindseeker’s healthcare division delivers HIM and revenue cycle services that include outsourced medical coding, reimbursement and compliance auditing, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), case management and interim management. Additional information may be found at www.mindseeker.com.

About Peak Health Solutions, Inc.

Peak Health Solutions, Inc. ("Peak") is a leading national provider of mid-revenue cycle solutions to the acute care hospital and physician practice markets. The Company's customizable services include remote medical coding, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), compliance and revenue integrity auditing, denials management, physician training and education, and interim HIM staffing. Peak's government division supports the United States Armed Forces, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Navy, and Air Force. For more information, visit www.peakhs.com.