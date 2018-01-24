Secureworks Teams with Carahsoft to Deliver Critical Data Protection to the Public Sector with Managed Cyber Security Solutions

ATLANTA & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a leading global cybersecurity company that keeps organizations safe in a digitally connected world, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™, announced today that they have formed an alliance. Together they are offering government and educational institutions an early warning system, driven by real-time threat intelligence, to help these entities prevent security breaches and protect the critical data and systems they oversee. Carahsoft will resell Secureworks’ solutions to the public sector via Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) contracts.

Carahsoft will also distribute Secureworks’ solutions through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) Value Point cooperative purchasing contract and the California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS), among other state-specific contract vehicles. With Secureworks’ solutions, government and educational organizations will be equipped to:

Protect crucial government and citizen data, critical infrastructure systems and intellectual property from insider and outsider threats

Meet and exceed compliance regulations and industry best practices

Adapt security policies, procedures and infrastructure to defend against increasingly advanced cyber threats

Securely drive the digital transformation of their core processes and services

“We are excited to welcome Secureworks to the Carahsoft solutions portfolio,” said Maryam Emdadi Smith, Vice President, who leads the Secureworks Solutions Team at Carahsoft. “We are extremely pleased about this alliance because now Carahsoft and its network of partners can offer government organizations and educational institutions a portfolio of trusted security solutions, enabling these entities to focus on their core organizational goals, without taxing their resources.”

“Carahsoft has long been established as a trusted advisor to government agencies and educational organizations, and in turn, organizations in both the public and private sectors have turned to Secureworks since 1999 to protect their critical informational assets,” said Steven Rich, who leads public sector sales for North America at Secureworks. “Working hand in hand with Carahsoft, we will provide agencies and institutions unparalleled visibility into the cyberattack landscape, and help them identify and mitigate potential cyber threats in all critical areas of their IT infrastructure.”

Secureworks Cyber Security Solutions and Services

Part of the Dell Technologies family of companies, Secureworks provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations of all sizes from cyber-attacks. The company’s portfolio features an array of subscription-based, managed and monitored security solutions in addition to real-time threat intelligence, incident response and governance, risk, and compliance consulting services to meet the needs of the public sector. Secureworks’ solutions are backed by the expertise of its Counter Threat UnitTM research team and the global visibility that comes from protecting more than 4,400 clients in 59 countries.

Being vendor inclusive, Secureworks’ solutions can integrate with, monitor and manage numerous third-party products that allow the company to analyze event feeds from hundreds of thousands of security devices running on client premises or in the cloud. These managed and monitored solutions help organizations maximize their existing investments in cybersecurity.

Secureworks’ solutions include, among others, managed firewall, malware detection, and intrusion prevention, as well as monitoring and security solutions for cloud environments. These solutions leverage the power of the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ (CTP), a security-event analysis engine that processes as many as 250 billion events a day. With its global visibility, Secureworks can identify new cyber threats targeting specific industries and geographies, and help the government and education sector organizations predict, detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats.

Secureworks’ cyber security solutions and consulting services are available immediately via Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y and SEWP V Group A Small: NNG15SC03B and Group D Other Than Small: NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Secureworks team at Carahsoft at 703-889-9853 or at secureworks@carahsoft.com or view the seminar: Securing the Cloud: Accelerating Cloud Adoption.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Secureworks, Dell EMC, VMware, Symantec, Veritas, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company that keeps organizations safe in a digitally connected world. We combine visibility from thousands of clients, artificial intelligence and automation from our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™, and actionable insights from our team of elite researchers and analysts to create a powerful network effect that provides increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer. ™ www.secureworks.com

The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other entity.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confidence,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “outlook,” “should,” “will” and “would,” or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. These statements represent the Company’s judgment only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those relating to: SecureWorks’ ability to achieve or maintain profitability; SecureWorks’ ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the rapidly evolving market in which SecureWorks operates; SecureWorks’ reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; fluctuations in SecureWorks’ quarterly results and other operating measures; intense competition in SecureWorks’ markets; SecureWorks’ ability to attract new clients, retain existing clients and increase its annual contract values; SecureWorks’ reliance on its largest client and on clients in the financial services industry; SecureWorks’ ability to manage its growth effectively; SecureWorks’ ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; SecureWorks’ service level agreements with clients requiring credits for service failures or inadequacies; SecureWorks’ ability to continue expansion of its sales force; SecureWorks’ long and unpredictable sales cycle; risks associated with SecureWorks’ international sales and operations; SecureWorks’ ability to expand its key distribution relationships; SecureWorks’ technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in SecureWorks’ solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the ability of SecureWorks’ solutions to perform as intended; SecureWorks’ ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on SecureWorks’ business; SecureWorks’ ability to maintain and enhance its brand; SecureWorks’ recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its managed security and threat intelligence contracts; the effect of timing differences between the expensing of sales commissions paid to SecureWorks’ strategic and distribution partners and the recognition of associated revenues; estimates or judgments relating to SecureWorks’ critical accounting policies; SecureWorks’ exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effect of governmental export or import controls on SecureWorks’ business; SecureWorks’ compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar laws; SecureWorks’ ability to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures; the effect of natural disasters on SecureWorks’ ability to serve its clients; SecureWorks’ reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; SecureWorks’ ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by SecureWorks; SecureWorks’ use of open source technology; and risks related to SecureWorks’ relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. SecureWorks discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect SecureWorks’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption “Risk Factors” in SecureWorks’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 3, 2017, as well as in SecureWorks’ other SEC filings. Any or all forward-looking statements SecureWorks makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. SecureWorks does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise.