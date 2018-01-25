DTS Virtual:X immersive audio technology integrated in MStar's TV system-on-chip platforms.

CALABASAS, Calif. & HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce the integration of DTS Virtual:X® post-processing technology in a wide range of MStar Semiconductor’s smart TV system-on-chip (SOC) platforms. MStar’s adoption of DTS Virtual:X technology allows TV vendors to deliver stunning virtualized immersive sound to consumers from any content. Televisions with DTS Virtual:X technology are expected to be available in early 2018.

“ We are excited to partner with the number one TV SOC provider, MStar, to allow TV vendors to include DTS Virtual:X technology in their products through MStar’s SOC chipsets,” said Joanna Skrdlant, general manager, home audio, Xperi. “ DTS Virtual:X technology continues to be adopted by leading brands who wish to provide consumers an immersive sound experience through sound bars, A/V receivers, and now, TVs. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and working with TV OEM partners to deliver the DTS Virtual:X experience to consumers.”

Eighty-six percent of U.S. consumers own a TV with a screen size larger than 40 inches, and 18 percent own a TV larger than 60 inches, according to the Consumer Technology Association’s 19th Annual Consumer Technology Ownership and Market Potential Study from April 2017. Due to this market demand for larger screen sizes and thinner form factors, TV speaker driver size and placement is limited and the audio experience from a TV alone is compromised. DTS Virtual:X technology addresses this problem, providing an immersive sound experience without the need for larger drivers or additional speakers added to the television.

“ We are very pleased to work with Xperi and integrate DTS Virtual:X technology into MStar’s SOC chipsets,” said Mike Chang, corporate vice president, MStar. “ This partnership allows our customers to offer consumers premium, immersive sound in a variety of their home entertainment products.”

DTS Virtual:X technology supports any input source from stereo to a 7.1.4 layout (11.1 channels) and plays back an immersive experience. DTS Virtual:X technology has been designed to work with all DTS codecs, including the flagship DTS:X. For legacy content, an efficient upmixer is included to provide a natural, immersive experience. The flexibility of its architecture enables product manufacturers to utilize one or more features concurrently, including Virtual Height and Virtual Surround.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation, has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners’ network-connected devices. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

About MStar Semiconductor, Inc.

MStar Semiconductor, Inc. ("MStar") is a world-class leader in Application Specific ICs ("ASIC") with a focus on consumer electronic products and communication applications. Since its inception in 2002, MStar has established a strong brand and leadership position in LCD controllers, analog and digital TVs, and set-top boxes by fully leveraging its core expertise of cutting-edge design capabilities, continuous innovation, and premier customer-focused services. Headquartered in Taiwan, MStar has a comprehensive global footprint of international R&D and customer support centers to provide a full range of total solutions for various consumer electronic applications. Please visit www.mstarsemi.com for more information.

DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

