Ballogy Introduces Revolutionary Performance Analytics App for Youth and Amateur Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, today announced the official launch of Ballogy – the first standardized testing and analytics software platform for sports that lack an industry standard for collecting and tracking key performance indicators.

As the intensity and competitiveness of youth sports increases it is even more important for athletes to demonstrate how hard they are working and improving, especially in the off season. It’s also critical for young athletes to know how they are progressing compared to their peers nationwide. Ballogy measures, tracks and evaluates the growth and progress of a young athlete’s development over time with standardized assessments of general athletic skills, sport-specific skills, and body measurement.

“Providing a third-party validation and an unbiased review of an athlete’s skill set is invaluable to the athlete, their coaches, their parents and ultimately recruiting organizations,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “The Ballogy analytics platform is providing insights that neither coaches nor players could access in the past.”

Athletes can run through unofficial tests and drills on their own via the Ballogy mobile application and/or they can visit a Ballogy Certified Test Center™ to receive official testing and have their scores certified for ultimate credibility with coaches and schools. Testing scores are recorded and preserved within the athlete’s Ballogy profile for ongoing measurement, tracking, and improvement. Optional combine measurements such as height, weight, wingspan, vertical leap, and agility can also be recorded and tracked so athletes can build comprehensive profiles highlighting their attributes.

“Ballogy is a great application for players of all ages, anywhere,” said Nelson Terroba, head coach and general manager of St. John Riptide, NBL Canada. “Ballogy provides players and programs a framework to work effectively within and an opportunity to gain consistent real-time feedback.”

Ballogy’s mobile application also offers an interactive social component which provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and opportunity to distinguish themselves from the competition.

“The ability to connect with your teammates and coaches outside of practice and during the off season boosts player accountability and ultimately what you’re able to achieve on the court,” said Zach Urbanus, founder and vice president of field operations at Ballogy. “Being connected with your sport on all levels and having the ability to receive real-time data and track your performance gives you concrete direction on where you need to improve as an athlete.”

The Ballogy app is currently offered for basketball with additional sports coming soon. It is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. For more information on Ballogy, www.ballogy.com.

About Ballogy

