Bentley Systems Expands Concrete Building Design and Documentation Offerings through Acquisition of S-Cube Futuretech

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based concrete building design and documentation software company S-Cube Futuretech Pvt. Ltd. The addition of S-Cube Futuretech’s applications expands Bentley’s offerings specific to the needs of concrete engineering design and documentation software users in India, South East Asia, and the Middle East.

S-Cube Futuretech’s applications, including RCDC, RCDC FE, RCDC Plan, and Steel Autodrafter, deliver flexible and powerful design and documentation solutions for structural concrete building engineers and designers. Automated concrete documentation is localized to regional requirements and provides users with compelling value and capabilities which are complementary to Bentley’s widely used structural analysis, steel design, and BIM applications, STAAD, RAM, and AECOsim Building Designer.

“More than two billion people will fill the world’s cities over the next 30 years. This growth will continue to be concentrated in the developing markets of Asia, particularly India, China, and South East Asian countries. Efficient, automated, concrete design and detailing tools will be instrumental to every nation’s ability to address this demand,” said Raoul Karp, Bentley’s vice president of design engineering analysis.

Since 2014, Bentley Systems and S-Cube have collaborated to develop fully integrated concrete design and analysis applications. The acquisition brings together the knowledge base of S-Cube and Bentley’s respective teams of experts, representing decades of combined industry experience to provide state-of-the-art structural design and analysis technology.

“We are excited to be joining with S-Cube’s expert team whose proven technology provides interactive and automated concrete design and drawing capabilities to our STAAD, RAM, and AECOsim Building Designer users. S-Cube brings a wealth of experience in providing concrete design and drawing automation for the India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia markets,” said Santanu Das, senior vice president of design engineering for Bentley.

Sajit Nair, CEO of S-Cube Futuretech said, “As a global leader in the structural analysis and design space, Bentley brings state-of-the-art BIM and structural analysis technology, a strong user-centric ethos, and global market experience that will help scale our solutions to a much broader market. We are excited about bringing more functionality and capabilities to more users globally, in a shorter timeframe than we would have been able to otherwise.”

About S-Cube Futuretech

S-Cube Futuretech was founded in 2012 by a team of dynamic engineers with the vision and belief that they could revolutionize the way engineers work. Its primary focus is designing and developing software-based process automation and integration solutions for the engineering industry. For additional information, visit www.s-cube.in.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a global leader in providing engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators with comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley users leverage information mobility across disciplines and throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver better-performing projects and assets. Bentley solutions encompass MicroStation applications for information modeling, ProjectWise collaboration services to deliver integrated projects, and AssetWise operations services to achieve intelligent infrastructure – complemented by comprehensive managed services offered through customized Success Plans.

Founded in 1984, Bentley has more than 3,000 colleagues in over 50 countries, more than $600 million in annual revenues, and since 2011 has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions. For more information about Bentley, visit www.bentley.com.

