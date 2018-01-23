Leading Provider Organizations Renew and Expand Service Engagements with CynergisTek to Address Cybersecurity and Privacy Needs

MISSION VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that — as a result of successful, multi-year engagements — several of its healthcare clients have contracted for additional cybersecurity and privacy services. Valley Presbyterian Hospital renewed CynergisTek’s Patient Privacy Monitoring Service (PPMS) and signed on to leverage the company’s Compliance Assist Partner Program (CAPP). In addition, Legacy Community Health renewed its use of CynergisTek’s CAPP service and will also adopt the company’s PPMS offering in 2018.

CynergisTek’s PPMS offering helps to establish, enhance, and maintain a customized patient privacy monitoring program, in order to ensure compliance with OCR privacy regulations. The company’s CAPP service provides privacy, security, and compliance expertise to help healthcare organizations mature security programs through routine assessments, testing, and ongoing advisory services. Working with CynergisTek, provider organizations can access the critical support needed to supplement internal resources in order to deploy and maintain successful cybersecurity and privacy programs. The company’s PPMS and CAPP offerings are the most comprehensive available in the market, and are designed to complement the organization’s existing programs and specific needs.

“Privacy and security programs are no longer a nice to have – they are a need to have for healthcare organizations. However, creating a program from scratch can be daunting and a burden on resources internally,” said David Finn, EVP of Strategic Innovation at CynergisTek. “That’s why organizations like Legacy Community Health and Valley Presbyterian Hospital have come to recognize the value of partnering with trusted cybersecurity, privacy and compliance advisors. By combining our CAPP and PPMS offerings, CynergisTek is able to help both organizations strengthen and maintain their privacy and security programs.”

“As cyber-attacks continue to intensify, organizations are under increasing pressure to quickly and routinely adapt to the changing risk environment,” said Mac McMillan, CEO, CynergisTek. “We’ve built strong relationships with our customers, and when new needs or issues arise, they know they can turn to us to develop mature, holistic, effective cybersecurity and privacy programs. By tailoring our managed services to meet each organization’s specific goals, we help customers combat threats and ensure compliance so that they can focus on what they do best — providing quality care for their patients.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

