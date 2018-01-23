TESSCO Technologies Selected by MasTec as Key Strategic Partner

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) and MasTec Network Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of MasTec (NYSE: MTZ), have finalized an agreement for Tessco to provide wireless products and supply chain management solutions to MasTec. Under the multi-year agreement, Tessco will implement its expertise in the areas of demand planning, standardization, site kitting and configuration, inventory and warehouse management, online account management, automation, optimized logistics, and just-in-time delivery.

MasTec is well positioned to benefit from future densification efforts associated with the 5G deployments as well as FirstNet, a federal government funded program in which AT&T will build, deploy and maintain a nationwide public safety broadband network to be used by America’s first responders.

“This award is the culmination of many months of strategic discussions between Tessco and MasTec,” said Charles Kriete, Tessco’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Product Management. “This award is further confirmation that Tessco is a major player in the world of wireless infrastructure builds. We are more committed than ever to serve great partners like MasTec with exceptional service. We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.”

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.