Sharp Corporation and Universal Display Corporation Announce an Extended OLED Evaluation Agreement

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, announced today that the Company and Sharp Corporation (TSE: 6753), a leading display manufacturer, have entered into an extended and updated evaluation agreement. Under the agreement, Universal Display will supply its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technology to Sharp Corporation for use in the Company’s OLED displays. Details and financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“We are pleased to extend and expand our collaborative partnership with Sharp, a pioneer in the display industry,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “OLED technology is paving extraordinary paths for cutting-edge consumer display products. The growth of our relationship with Sharp highlights our strong position as a leading enabler in the OLED ecosystem with our highly-efficient, high-performing proprietary OLED technologies and UniversalPHOLED materials.”

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art, organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, materials and services to the display and lighting industries. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns or has exclusive, co-exclusive or sole license rights with respect to more than 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit http://www.oled.com.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to Universal Display Corporation’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

(OLED-C)