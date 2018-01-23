Starr Companies Announces Agreement with Emerge Diagonstics, LLC for Defense Base Act Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starr Companies today announced an agreement with Emerge Diagnostics, LLC helping clients by offering objective evidence to the pathology of an injury. This will provide a more definitive overall diagnosis of an injured employee. Emerge Diagnostics can provide medical professionals valuable information and help employees return to work in a timely fashion.

“Our partnership with Emerge Diagnostics provides us with cutting-edge technology to help reduce lost time from work, improve patient care, provide better quality of life for employees and help insureds with ADA and EEOC compliancy,” stated Kevin McCracken, vice president, defense base act.

