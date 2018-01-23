Mastercard Brings Start Something Priceless to Life Leading in to the 60th GRAMMY Awards® in NYC

(1st Row) William Prince, Ruby Ibarra, Noe Socha,Victoria Canal, Venancio Bermudez, Felipe Contreras, Jimmy Conde and Johnny Santana of The Track and (2nd Row) Isaiah Radke, Solomon Radke, Dee Radke of the musical group Radke attend the celebration of Mastercard's Start Something Priceless Campaign at the launch of the Mastercard House on January 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mastercard)

The Tracks are a group of musicians who share how they embrace their unique style and continue to prove others wrong while paving their own way with optimism and musical motivation.

Noé Socha shares his journey of being a blind guitarist and harmonica player and how music has enabled him to create unique connections with people and break down stereotypes.

Ruby Ibarra tells her story about being a female, Filipino-America rapper, in the hip-hop world and how following her heart and passion for music helped her break down racial and gender barriers.

As a Canadian aboriginal artist, William Prince, shares the stigma he faced being a First Nations person and how he is breaking stereotypes using music to unite people and be a bright foot forward.

Born without her right forearm due to Amniotic Band Syndrome, Victoria Canal shares the challenges she faced when growing up and how she overcame physical limitations and become the pianist and singer she is today.

Fitting in. Following others. Being labeled. None of it is Radkey. The rock band of three brothers share their journey of overcoming stereotypes as they pursue their musical passion playing rock music.

Six emerging artists record an original cover of Willie Dixon’s “You Can’t Judge a Book By The Cover,” a song that highlights the importance of pushing past stereotypes to pursue your passion and embodies the sentiment of Start Something Priceless.

From battling stereotypes to overcoming physical limitations, five-time GRAMMY® nominee SZA and six inspiring new artists come together to record an original cover of Willie Dixon’s “You Can’t Judge a Book By the Cover” to spread a message about breaking barriers and remind us that everyone has the power to Start Something Priceless.

In an empowering documentary, five-time GRAMMY® nominee SZA and six inspiring new artists join together to share their individual stories of overcoming adversity to pursue their musical passion and Start Something Priceless.

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mastercard Start Something Priceless movement, meant to inspire people to pursue their passion and purpose, comes to life through artfully curated content and a music-inspired experiential pop-up in NYC.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a cover of Willie Dixon’s “You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover,” a song that highlights the importance of pushing past stereotypes to pursue your passion. The progressive rollout of the campaign features a short film and a music video. Featured in the content is five-time 2018 GRAMMY® nominee SZA along with six emerging artists whose stories of overcoming challenge embody the sentiment of Start Something Priceless.

The Mastercard House, an experiential retail store and concert space, will be open each day featuring curated vinyl listening stations, and exclusive merchandise; a photo gallery from iconic music photographers including Robert Knight, Kevin Mazur and Christopher Polk; and a recording booth where you can press your own vinyl. In addition, every day from 1 to 2 PM Mastercard will host panel conversations with some of the music industry’s leading influencers and nightly concerts from 9 to 12AM. A full listing of events is available here.

The #StartSomethingPriceless movement is a call to action and this effort is just the beginning as Mastercard sets out to inspire people across their passions, bringing Start Something Priceless to life through the events and experiences that bring us together.