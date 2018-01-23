Edison Research and Triton Digital Announce Release Date for the 2018 U.S. Infinite Dial Survey

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, along with Edison Research, a leading provider of survey research in the U.S., announced today that the results of the 2018 U.S. Infinite Dial will be broadcast via Facebook Live on Thursday, March 8th at 2pm EST.

The Infinite Dial remains the longest running study of consumer behaviors related to media and technology in America. As in previous years, the study will provide a comprehensive look at the digital media consumption habits of Americans, including time spent with digital audio, podcasts, smart speakers, social media, video, mobile, and more.

“This year marks the 20th year of the U.S. Infinite Dial webinar, and the ever-evolving media landscape makes each study more fascinating than the last,” said Tom Webster, Senior Vice President of Edison Research. “We look forward to providing broadcasters, internet radio publishers, ad agencies, and the financial community at large with the latest insights and trends to help inform and support their media strategies for 2018 and beyond.”

“The Infinite Dial study has long provided invaluable insight around the growth and progression of the digital audio industry,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We look forward to revealing the latest in usage and consumption, especially as it relates to AM/FM radio, streaming audio, podcasting, and the utilization of smart speakers.”

The Facebook Live broadcast will be hosted by Tom Webster, Senior VP at Edison Research, and John Rosso, President, Market Development at Triton Digital. To RSVP and receive notifications about the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-infinite-dial-2018-registration-42007549712

