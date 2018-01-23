Air Force Space Command Awards Telos General and Special Agent of the Security Control Assessor License

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of continuous security solutions and services for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the U.S. Air Force Space Command’s Security Control Assessor (SCA) has renewed the company’s licenses to act as both a General and Special Agent to conduct system accreditations. Renewed for a “General” Agent of the Security Control Assessor (ASCA) license for the sixth consecutive year and a “Special” certification for the third straight year, Telos extends its standing as an independent, accredited agent of the U.S. government that is fully equipped and trusted to carry out and support the Department of Defense’s authorization process.

“We’re very proud of Telos’ recognition as one of only a few commercial companies that have received these dual certifications,” said Tom Dimtsios, senior director, cyber security consulting at Telos Corporation. “We have a long history of supporting the Air Force and are pleased to see that our efforts are recognized for their value and supported moving forward.”

Providing a wide variety of cyber security and risk management services and solutions throughout the DoD, Telos serves as a general ASCA for the Air Force and a special ASCA for Air Force Space Command to conduct system security assessments, test and evaluate systems, and develop the requisite documentation in support of the DoD’s assessment and authorization process.

Specific services authorized under the two licenses include:

Testing systems, networks, applications, and Platform IT (PIT) security and protection features

Evaluating system documentation, policies, processes, procedures and operations environments

Inputting assessment results into eMASS (enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service), the DoD’s information assurance application, and working with the SCA and Certifying Authority to ensure projects are approved in a timely manner

Validating compliance with CNSSI 1253, NIST SP 800-53 r4, and other pertinent DoD security control guidance with remediation recommendations for non-compliant controls

Delivering the Security Assessment Report (SAR) and the Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&M) in accordance with the RMF for DoD IT

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions and services for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems and information. Telos’ offerings include cyber security solutions and services for IT risk management and information security; secure mobility to protect globally connected organizations; and identity management to establish trust in personnel and continuously monitor for insider threats. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. In 2017, Telos was recognized as a leading cybersecurity company, evidenced by a top 25 ranking on the global Cybersecurity 500 list by Cybersecurity Ventures. The company is also a 2017 recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than 0.3% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow us on Twitter @TelosNews.