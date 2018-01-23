Macy’s Gives from the Heart This February for American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy’s (NYSE:M) unites customers and associates this February for American Heart Month in support of American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement. As the founding national sponsor of Go Red For Women, Macy’s has helped in the prevention of heart disease by raising $65 million since 2004. Fortunately, 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes, according to the American Heart Association. This year, Macy’s will continue to offer limited-edition merchandise and promotions to benefit Go Red For Women, helping to fund lifesaving research and awareness that adds more time to women's lives.

Wear Red Sale at Macy’s

Macy’s encourages customers and associates to participate in the Wear Red Sale in-store from Wednesday, Jan. 31 to Monday, Feb. 5, with a pre-sale beginning on Sunday, Jan. 28. Customers can wear red or purchase the official Red Dress pin for $3 to receive 25 percent off a great selection of items storewide, plus an extra 15 or 10 percent off select departments. Exclusions and restrictions apply. One hundred percent of the pin sales will benefit Go Red For Women.

New this year, customers will receive an additional pin to share with a loved one to help spread awareness of the cause. Macy’s associates are invited to wear red in-store to create further awareness of the pin sale and celebrate National Wear Red Day on Feb. 2.

Additionally, Macy’s will invite customers to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change to Go Red For Women from Tuesday, Feb. 6, through Feb. 28.

Merchandise That Gives Back

Throughout the month of February, Macy’s will offer exclusive products in stores and online to benefit Go Red For Women. This year, two limited-edition red dresses by Calvin Klein ($134) and Thalia Sodi ($99.50) as well as a specialty t-shirt from Thalia Sodi ($29.50) will give back to the cause. From Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 10 percent of the purchase price from these limited-edition items will be donated to Go Red For Women.

“As the national founding sponsor of Go Red For Women, Macy’s remains committed to the fight against heart disease in women by raising more than $65 million since 2004,” said Holly Thomas, group vice president of cause marketing at Macy’s. “This cause is near and dear to our hearts, affecting customers and associates in our local communities. By providing different ways for our customers to give back, together we are helping women of all ages and backgrounds live longer, healthier lives.”

Go Red For Women Luncheons

Raising additional funds for the cause, Go Red For Women Luncheons will take place in 188 cities across the country. Each luncheon guest will receive a $10 Macy’s gift card and hear from captivating guest speakers. At select luncheons, attendees will have an opportunity to win a $250 Macy’s gift card.

“The American Heart Association is grateful for Macy’s longtime commitment to the Go Red For Women movement, and to ending heart disease and stroke in women. Now, more than ever, Macy’s work with AHA is critically important as cardiovascular diseases claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. Every dollar raised helps fund lifesaving research and awareness that adds more time to women’s lives,” said James Postl, American Heart Association chairman of the national board of directors. “This year, we are encouraging women to take action by making a Go Red Commitment. By doing so, women everywhere are standing with us, with Macy’s – together – to further the fight for women’s heart health.”

The American Heart Association’s® Go Red For Women® Red Dress Collection,™ presented by Macy’s

As the presenting sponsor of the American Heart Association’s® Go Red For Women® Red Dress Collection™, Macy’s helps shine a spotlight on the issue of heart disease in women. The Red Dress Collection has kicked off New York Fashion Week since 2003 and will be staged this year on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The star-studded event will feature strong and inspiring female celebrities walking the runway to showcase emerging and established designers. Three of the red dresses featured on the runway will be created by designers in fashion incubator programs, which are housed at Macy’s locations and develop the next generation of fashion trendsetters. The designers-in-residence featured are Dur Doux from DC Fashion Incubator, Lia Larrea from Fashion Incubator San Francisco and Tanesha Prunty from Chicago Fashion Incubator.

For more information about Macy’s programs to support Go Red For Women, visit macys.com/GoRed.

About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 670 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy's offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, and Dadeland in Miami and South Coast Plaza in southern California – are known internationally and are leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $54 million each year, plus 180,000 hours of volunteer service, to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

About Go Red For Women

In the United States, cardiovascular diseases kill approximately 1 in 3 women each year. Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health. The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement is nationally sponsored by Macy's and CVS Health, with additional support from our cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedForWomen.org or call 1-888-MY-HEART (1-888-694-3278).