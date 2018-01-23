Matter Communications Expands Fast-Growing Healthcare Portfolio

We work diligently to immerse our healthcare teams into our clients’ respective industries and aim to learn not only what your company is offering customers but how your company works, its culture and the talent behind the products and or services.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications, one of the fastest growing PR agencies nationally with in-house creative services and digital marketing groups, announced today the addition of several noteworthy clients to its growing healthcare practice, including its selection as Agency of Record for DocuTAP, a leading provider of on-demand care software and services for electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, practice management (PM) and revenue cycle management (RCM). DocuTAP was recognized as having the top-ranked urgent care and occupational medicine—Ambulatory/Physician EHR for 2017, according to Black Book Market Research.

“We included Matter in our competitive agency search on the recommendation of our private equity firm who’d had positive experiences working with them in the past,” said Dusty Schroeder, vice president of marketing, DocuTAP. “Matter stood out from the competition and won over our leadership team with its depth of knowledge, creativity and passion. While our partnership with Matter is new, we are already seeing significant, impactful results.”

In addition to DocuTAP, other recent additions to Matter’s healthcare roster span enterprise and consumer health tech, care delivery, wellness, consulting, pharma and biopharma, and include:

CarePort Health: a digital health company that helps providers optimize post-acute outcomes and costs by guiding patients across the care continuum and tracking their recovery in real-time.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network: a nonprofit system of 17 community health centers providing primary care to more than 1,000 patients per day across 5,000 square miles of the Adirondack North Country and Glens Falls region.

Ixcela: a consumer product and service that promotes and facilitates improved gut health through easy at home testing, dietary recommendations and proprietary probiotic supplementation.

Recordation: a cutting-edge healthcare informatics company revolutionizing how anesthesiologists and clinicians report and access crucial patient information before, during and after a patient’s operation.

Sterilis: a health tech company that has developed a patented technology to convert regulated medical waste into harmless, confetti-like material that can be thrown out with regular trash.

ZappRx: a digital health company with a mission to speed the delivery time of specialty medications to patients, ZappRx simplifies the complex prior authorization process and provides a digital bridge between providers, payers, pharmacies and patients, capturing key information for payer/prior authorization, specialty pharmacy requirements and patient clinical history, and driving unique analytical insights.

“Over the last year we have seen significant investments across healthcare, along with a number of notable companies pivoting, expanding or merging to bolster their position in the market. We believe there is a growing need for strategic PR and marketing support in the space, and the recent additions to our portfolio serve as evidence of our ability to serve the highly competitive and nuanced market,” said Scott Signore, CEO, Matter Communications. “Our new client-partners are all excellent examples of the kinds of brands we want to work with. We recognize the growing need and remain deeply committed to this market, and to pursuing the best and brightest talent to bolster our healthcare team and support the growing portfolio.”

“I really appreciate the proactive way in which the Matter team reaches out from time to time to make me aware of clients that are bringing innovative health IT products to market, and fresh perspectives to thought leadership circles,” said Jennifer Dennard, founder of #healthITchicks. “The #healthITchicks community has especially benefited from Matter's ability to identify female founders that are great fits for our editorial projects.”

With headquarters in Newburyport, Mass., and additional offices in Boston, Mass., Providence, R.I., Boulder, Colo., and Portland, Ore., Matter is one of the fastest-growing public relations and social media firms in the country. Matter has won seven ‘Agency of the Year’ accolades in the past three years, and has been recognized numerous times as a best place to work. For more information on Matter’s healthcare practice and service offerings you can visit: https://www.matternow.com

