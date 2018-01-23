Panasonic Announces Strategic Alliance with CyTrack to Improve Customer Experience

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced a strategic alliance with CyTrack to offer the CyTrack Customer Experience Solutions, a suite of contact center solutions designed to provide customers with powerful insight, reports around system performance, service levels and staff efficiency, and communication integrations for SMS, chat and voice tools. The relationship allows for seamless integration between CyTrack’s Customer Experience technology and Panasonic’s business communication servers, allowing businesses to respond efficiently to customers across a broad range of channels.

Leveraging a user-configurable interface, businesses can set targets or thresholds, track performance in real-time and better predict key business outcomes by leveraging actionable data from these solutions. The combined package delivers powerful metrics that help businesses increase productivity and customer service, grow profitability by tracking and controlling costs and improve employee accountability. CyTrack Customer Experience Solutions are available in software and hardware models through Panasonic’s authorized unified communications distributors and are compatible with Panasonic business communication servers.

“In today’s fast-paced business landscape, companies require elevated services and experiences, enabling them to swiftly and professionally respond to customers across a number of channels, including voice, chat and SMS,” said Oliver Bodden, product manager of unified communications at Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “We’re proud to partner with CyTrack to deliver actionable measurement tools and real-time information paired with best-in-class telephony systems that will improve efficiency and performance for our customers, ensuring they better measure key business metrics and meet their unified communications goals.”

“According to Forrester, 72 percent of businesses say that improving customer experience is their top priority yet customers increasingly demand better, faster and more efficient customer service,” said Nick Milan, Managing Director of CyTrack. “We have a successful partnership with Panasonic in many areas around the world including Asia, Middle East and Europe and we now look forward to delivering results for customers and the partner network in North America”

Key Solutions:

Using CyReport and CyReport ACD , businesses are able to track real-time performance statistics and can be alerted of statistical changes through multiple channels. Additionally, CyReport and CyReport ACD offer up to 60 powerful reports for system, team and individual performance evaluation.

CyCC , an advanced omni-channel and social networking contact center, offers work flow management capabilities to keep customers informed, reduce abandon rates and deliver calls to the customer service agents who have the relevant experience to meet the customer's needs.

Technical support will be handled by CyTrack through an online support portal, which allows users to create support tickets and review their progress at any time, and knowledge base and community features, which allow users to obtain quick answers to a number of frequently-asked questions.

For more information about the CyTrack Customer Experience Solutions, please visit http://business.panasonic.com/applications.

Panasonic Solutions for Business

Panasonic delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver a customized experience to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers’ customers. Panasonic engineers reliable products and solutions that help to create, capture and deliver data of all types, where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, visual communications (projectors, displays, digital signage) and HD video production. Panasonic solutions for business are delivered by Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine’s Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at: PanasonicMovesUs.com.

About CyTrack

CyTrack Intelligence Systems Pty Ltd is a Microsoft Gold independent software vendor (ISV) and Panasonic certified Gold PSDN global partner that builds, develops and sells enterprise software. The company distributes in over 30 countries worldwide with global headquarters in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. CyTrack improves services, increases productivity and saves costs for businesses worldwide through effective customer experience, interaction & communication technology. CyTrack enables smarter engagement and collaboration with customers via omni channel contact center, unified communications, business intelligence reporting and business process automation & integration. CyTrack was selected Winner 2016 Microsoft Australia Partner Awards ‘Excellence in Industry and Platform Innovation’ Finalist in 2015 for ‘Technology for Social Impact’ and 2014 Finalist for ‘Application Development Partner of the Year’. https://www.cytrack.com