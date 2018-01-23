NextInput’s ForceTouch™ Solution Enables Iconic Feature In Meizu Smartphones

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based force sensing solutions, announced today its ForceTouch solution is in mass production with the Meizu M6s. Meizu is the first Chinese smartphone OEM to adopt force to realize a gapless virtual home button on display, creating an intuitive, user-friendly experience. Enabled by NextInput’s technology, Meizu’s sleek design delivers a full-screen display that is both functional and aesthetically beautiful.

“We were looking at many many technologies, we did a lot of search to provide a full screen bezel-less phone with virtual home button,” says Mr. Li Nan, Meizu Corporate Senior VP. “Finally we found a partner in NextInput with superior technology.”

“Another great milestone has been achieved; we are in mass production with Meizu handsets,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “We are at the forefront of a broad market trend of adopting force touch to create the next-generation of HMI [Human Machine Interface].”

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based force sensing solutions for the Mobile, Automotive, IoT, Medical, Robotics and Industrial markets.

About Meizu

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Zhuhai, China, Meizu designs and produces smartphones created to provide a simple, intuitive mobile experience for people whose time is expected to be simply spent in using their devices, instead of figuring out the way of using them.

©2018 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. ForceTouch™

Source: NextInput, Inc.