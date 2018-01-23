New Series of Successes for Veolia’s Water Business in France

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

After the recent successes in Ajaccio, Le Mans, Romans, Lisieux, Cœur Côte Fleurie, Carcan-Maubuisson, Beaune and Troyes, Veolia’s (Paris:VIE) Water business in France has just been awarded new contracts by the city of Saint-Pierre in Reunion Island, Frontignan and the La Barche inter-municipal wastewater service. These new contracts represent cumulative sales of €170 million.

Effective from January 1, 2018, Veolia, through its Reunion Island subsidiary Runéo, is again in charge of the drinking water and wastewater public service management contracts for the city of Saint-Pierre (pop.: 82,000) for 11 years.

The aim is to provide the municipality’s consumers with increasingly efficient services that are available to all and environmentally friendly. Particular attention will be paid to customer relations and consumer support. As a consequence, the new drinking water public service contract places significant emphasis on working closely with customers by providing a fully refurbished customer service center based around a consulting area.

It will also see the introduction of Hypervision 360, putting digital technology to work to assist elected representatives, field operatives and users. This innovative supervision and management service delivers predictive operational management by combining all water service data and information – sensor data, warning systems and repair and work order sheets – in real time.

The new wastewater public service contract for the municipality of Saint-Pierre will include additional resources for wastewater collection network maintenance, and innovative technology to treat bad odors. Greater focus will be placed on material recovery, as almost 100% of the treatment sludge will now be converted into compost as part of a circular economy approach.

To ensure the sustainable management of the facilities, Runéo will step up measures to reduce energy and reagent consumption, and the emission of greenhouse gases. It also plans to improve supervision of the 17,000 individual wastewater systems to ensure they are operating correctly.

Finally, educational talks will be given in schools, and site visits and open days will provide an opportunity for the general public and industrial concerns to find out more about the facilities and the issues around wastewater treatment.

The inter-municipal drinking water service, covering the municipalities of Frontignan, Balaruc-les-Bains and Balaruc-le-Vieux, has also renewed its trust in Veolia to manage its drinking water service supplying water to 31,775 people.

Here again, the elected representatives were particularly responsive to the Hypervision 360 innovation, which, together with the rollout of smart water meters, will provide them with an overview of the service in real time. This will lead to improved performance through the better use of data. Under this new 10-year contract, Veolia commits to achieving a yield of 85% by the end of the contractual period.

Finally, Veolia has been awarded a 12-year wastewater management concession contract from the La Barche inter-municipal wastewater service, which covers the municipalities of Hagondange, Talange, Bronvaux, Pierrevillers and Marange-Silvange (9,340 subscribers). The operation of a unit to inject biomethane into the public gas network – as soon as it has been commissioned – is one of the outstanding aspects of this contract. All the effluent collected will be treated at the Hagondange wastewater treatment plant.

“These new contracts reflect our clients’ trust in our teams. They were also an opportunity to present new innovations and a level of service to match their expectations for performance, responsiveness, governance and digitalization. These successes are also indicative of the drive behind our new corporate project, Osons 20/20, with its aim of making us the leader and THE reference for drinking water and wastewater services in the future in France. It is for this reason that Veolia Water France is making local engagement its number one priority in 2018 in order to improve our understanding of clients’ needs and to respond even more quickly to their expectations,” explains Frédéric Van Heems, CEO of Veolia Water France.

