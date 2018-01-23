Seabury Global Markets and Parabellum Markets Form Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seabury Global Markets LLC (“SGM”), a subsidiary of Seabury Capital LLC (“Seabury Capital”) and a U.S.-based provider of FX/PM trade execution solutions, and the U.K.-based Parabellum Markets LLP (“Parabellum”), a boutique ECN eFX brokerage, today announced the establishment of Parabellum Americas, a new strategic alliance created to advance the growth of both companies, with an initial expansion of offerings and operations in North, Central, and South Americas.

This strategic alliance aims to position Parabellum as a major global electronic broker and a unique source of liquidity in the FX marketplace focused on serving the Americas region. Through this joint venture, Parabellum will be able to present a clear, full eFX product deployment strategy in a scalable fashion to multiple venues globally. By using Parabellum’s high-touch liquidity management skills, SGM’s established distribution footprint, and Seabury Capital’s global reach, this strategic alliance creates the right synergy.

Seabury Capital provides Parabellum with a presence in the U.S. time zone, dedicated professionals, as well as access to client networks and technology. Parabellum contributes liquidity management expertise and prime-broker client relationships. By working with Parabellum’s global sales team to cross-sell eFX products via GUI and API connections, SGM can leverage existing relationships, optimize the way Parabellum connects to liquidity counterparties, and bring clients in Asia to market in multiple locations.

“This new strategic alliance is the perfect fit, growing our America’s business with an experienced team of Seabury Global Markets,” said Parabellum Markets Chief Executive Officer Roger Gilbert.

Seabury Global Markets Chief Executive Officer Rob Fleschler commented: “This new joint venture marks another key milestone in SGM’s growth strategy. Parabellum Americas will offer SGM’s existing and new customers access to additional trading platforms and liquidity providing a seamless connection to the Foreign Exchange and Metals markets.”

Scott Mirsky will oversee Parabellum Americas, serving as Head of Electronic Sales & Distribution based in SGM’s New York office, with responsibilities for client business development and liquidity marketing efforts across the Americas region.

“I am very excited to join this new joint venture between Seabury Global Markets and Parabellum Markets. This position offers me the benefit of having the best of both worlds - a strong global client presence and a solid quantitative and technology platform to work from. Parabellum Americas will offer tremendous value to clients through its active liquidity optimization, robust technological capabilities, and an array of credit and execution functionality, which are well suited to meet the challenges and opportunities facing the FX markets today.”

ABOUT PARABELLUM MARKETS

Parabellum Markets LLP (“Parabellum”) is a boutique ECN eFX brokerage with global reach, based in Mayfair, London. Focusing exclusively on the FX market, Parabellum offers its counterparties efficient services based on a philosophy of precision over expansiveness. Clients are given access to state of the art trading platforms with seamless connection to the global foreign exchange trading markets at ever accelerating speeds. Since inception in 2013, founding partners, Nathan Halfon and Roger Gilbert have grown Parabellum’s team into premier Liquidity Management Experts, using a quantitative and qualitative approach. Parabellum is FCA regulated. www.parabellummarkets.com

ABOUT SEABURY GLOBAL MARKETS

Seabury Global Markets LLC (“SGM”) is the investment and marketing vehicle of Seabury Capital LLC to deploy and market financial, technical and human resources into the financial technology space. www.seaburyglobalmarkets.com

Seabury Capital LLC (“Seabury Capital”) operates a number of specialty finance, investment banking, technology and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, maritime, and financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1996, Seabury Capital has historically been the investment holding company of its founder, John E. Luth, operating as a venture capital firm with ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested. Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Jersey City, Summit (NJ), Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Stamford (CT), Amsterdam, Berlin, Cordoba, Dublin, Durban, Hong Kong, London, Manila, Singapore, and Tokyo. www.seaburycapital.com