One of the World’s Leading Internet Exchange Providers Selects Coriant Solution to Scale Peering Infrastructure

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that MSK-IX, a leading Russian Internet Exchange (IX) provider, has selected the Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to cost-efficiently scale its peering infrastructure and enhance the performance of its high-speed communications services, including 100G. MSK-IX selected the Coriant Groove™ G30 solution based on the proven performance of its industry-leading features including ultra-high density, low power consumption, configuration flexibility, and pay-as-you-grow scalability.

One of the world’s largest IXPs with headquarters in Moscow, MSK-IX provides neutral connectivity services to over 500 organizations, including international companies operating in Russia. With a secure, resilient, and flexible peering platform connecting 10 cities, MSK-IX serves a broad range of end-user customers, including ISPs, search engines, cloud providers, cable operators, enterprises, and education organizations. The Coriant Groove™ G30 will be deployed in the MSK-IX backbone network to easily scale service capacity and deliver more flexible customer offerings in response to growing demand for domestic and international data traffic exchange services, including Data Center Interconnect (DCI).

“We selected Coriant as our technology partner for this project following rigorous testing and evaluation of competitive solutions,” said Alexander Ilin, Technical Director, MSK-IX. “The Coriant Groove G30 platform met our stringent criteria for high-performance, efficient, and scalable transport, while demonstrating exceptional levels flexibility with its highly modular and pluggable system design optimized for today’s dynamic interconnect environment.”

“We are very excited to bring best-in-class optical transport to one of the world’s premier IXPs and help MSK-IX enhance and accelerate application and content delivery for their customers,” said Shaygan Kheradpir, CEO of Coriant. “The Groove G30 offers game-changing innovation that reduces the total cost of ownership while enhancing the end-user quality of experience – proven value that will only grow in importance as Russia hosts the 2018 World Cup next year and demand for high-quality, real time Internet content distribution reaches unprecedented levels.”

The award-winning Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform is an innovative 1RU modular open transport solution designed to deliver programmable, high speed, and secure bandwidth optimized for the growing capacity demands of mobile, video, IoT, and cloud applications. Widely deployed in the world’s leading IXP, service provider, web-scale Internet operator, and cable MSO networks, the Groove G30 can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution. Open APIs ensure rapid introduction and easy integration within any IXP, data center, or telecom operating environment.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of SDN-enabled, edge-to-core packet optical networking and DCI solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.

About MSK-IX

MSK-IX accelerates communications between Internet companies by providing neutral Internet eXchange for IP peering and global distributed network of DNS servers for top-level domains.

More than 500 organizations use MSK-IX services on a daily basis to enhance network connectivity in 10 cities. MSK-IX participants include ISPs, social networks, search engines, cloud providers, corporate and educational networks.