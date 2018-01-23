Sutherland Becomes Managed Service Provider to Bring Process Transformation and Enhanced Customer Experiences onto the Google Cloud Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sutherland is bringing their human-centric, end-to-end process transformation expertise to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers as a partner in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) ecosystem for GCP.

Joining Google Cloud’s select group of MSP partners, Sutherland brings its domain and design expertise, process transformation, and combined machine learning and artificial intelligence applications to GCP.

Increasingly, businesses are moving to GCP to run critical workloads. Google recently announced a group of partners in its MSP ecosystem to ensure companies have more options for professional services and ongoing management to integrate their cloud solutions. Google Cloud identified Sutherland as a proven provider in these areas, and one with deep domain expertise that enables Google Cloud’s customers to leverage the full potential of the cloud to transform existing processes.

“Google Cloud and Sutherland share a focus on providing high-quality customer experiences, and this partnership creates opportunities for businesses to rapidly innovate and transform themselves by leveraging solutions built on GCP and maximizing our process transformation experience,” said DC Wright, Chief Engagement Officer, Sutherland. “Deep behavioral research is fundamental to how we help companies transform their businesses. A human-centric approach is in our DNA, and it’s aligned with Google Cloud’s commitment to creating leading customer experiences in the cloud.”

For the last four years, Sutherland has provided customer service and tech support for Google’s G Suite. Building on the long-standing relationship between companies, now, together with bolstered machine learning and AI capabilities, the collaboration will enable companies to move to the cloud more easily.

Sutherland helps companies holistically evaluate their enterprises and ensure proper alignment of digital and automation strategies. By leading these companies on a digital transformation journey that incorporates strategic consulting, innovative design thinking, and predictive and prescriptive big data analytics, Sutherland delivers end-to-end solutions that boost the bottom line and provide stellar customer experiences at every touch point.

About Sutherland

As a process transformation company, Sutherland rethinks and rebuilds processes for the digital age by combining the speed and insight of design thinking with the scale and accuracy of data analytics. Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Sutherland employs thousands of professionals spanning 19 countries around the world.