Tampnet Selects GTT for Low Latency Transatlantic Connectivity

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Tampnet, a leading provider of data networking to the offshore industry, selected GTT’s optical transport services to connect its offshore telecommunication assets in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico. Tampnet serves more than 240 oil and gas platforms, floating production storage and offloading units, and exploration rigs.

GTT provides diversely routed wavelengths over two of its three transatlantic cables, linking Tampnet’s data centers in Manchester and Slough with its facilities in Houston and Dallas. The solution is built to enable seamless scalability up to 100GE and leverages GTT Express, the lowest latency transatlantic cable system.

“The customers we serve in the oil and gas industry have very specific diversity and latency requirements,” stated Arnt Erling Skavdal, CTO, Tampnet. “We chose GTT for its ability to engineer a solution that met our design objectives, including a primary path under 97 milliseconds and customized routing to avoid congestion points in the metro hubs interconnecting our global data centers.”

GTT Express is designed to meet the stringent network performance requirements of the most latency-sensitive industries. In addition to bypassing the New York region, GTT Express provides transatlantic wavelength services directly into Canada, avoiding the U.S., if required. GTT Express is also the only U.K. cable system servicing Europe that can bypass London.

“We are pleased to provide Tampnet with the latency-optimized transatlantic connectivity that they require,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “We look forward to supporting their future global networking needs as their business expands.”

About GTT

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport, wide area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video services. The company’s Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Tampnet

Tampnet operates the largest offshore high capacity communication network in the world and serves more than 240 oil & gas platforms, FPSOs and exploration rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea. In total, Tampnet owns and operates an offshore infrastructure network based on 2,500 km of subsea fiber optic cable in the North Sea, complemented by a large number of high-capacity, carrier grade radio links and an extensive 4G LTE network.