Netronome Collaborates with Dell EMC OEM Solutions to Deliver Turnkey NFV Server Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netronome, a leader in high performance intelligent networking solutions, today announced that its Agilio 25GbE SmartNICs and software are being offered through Dell EMC OEM Solutions in a turnkey NFV server solution that accelerates NFV infrastructure and applications (VNFs) by up to 600 percent. The Netronome NFV Platform reduces CAPEX by improving server efficiency by up to 20X over traditional COTS servers, and is ideal for NFV infrastructure, Cloud/IaaS networking, and service provider and enterprise data center applications.

The Netronome NFV Platform is based on Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers with dual, 12-core performance-optimized Xeon processors running at 4.30 GHz. The solution features an Agilio 2x25GbE SmartNIC and is upgradeable with Agilio OVS and vRouter software packages. Agilio SmartNICs incorporate 60 to 120 network processing cores to offload network and security processing from servers, accelerating VNFs and other applications while reducing overall server counts.

“The packet processing and application workload real-time compute demand on servers for Telco NFV are very high, requiring servers specifically architected to meet these performance requirements while keeping CAPEX costs low,” said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., senior research director and advisor of cloud and data center research practice for IHS Markit, a global business information provider. “In a recent IHS Markit report*, we forecast NFV server revenue will grow from $312 million in 2016 to $1.4 billion in 2021, with a 2016-2021 CAGR of 35 percent, signaling a strong need for high efficiency servers configured for Telco NFV.”

“Dell EMC servers and Netronome SmartNIC technology make this solution a win-win for service providers and enterprises deploying NFV applications,” said Sujal Das, chief strategy and marketing officer at Netronome. “We are excited about this collaboration and the prospects for expanding Netronome’s leadership in the SmartNIC market.”

“Netronome is a pioneer in network processing and the use of SmartNICs to offload servers for higher efficiency,” said Kevin Shatzkamer, vice president, Dell EMC Service Provider Solutions. “With disaggregation in the traditional network software stack moving to servers running network functions, we believe Dell EMC and Netronome can play a major role.”

Agilio 25GbE SmartNIC platform fully and transparently offloads virtual switch and router datapath processing for networking functions such as overlays, security, load balancing and telemetry, enabling compute servers used for server-based networking and cloud computing to save critical CPU cores for application processing while delivering significantly higher performance.

More information about Netronome NFV Platform powered by Dell EMC:

https://www.netronome.com/media/documents/SB_Netronome_Dell_NFV_Platform.pdf

About Netronome

Netronome enables customers to increase the efficiency of their modern data center infrastructure, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and driving significantly higher revenue per server. Server-based networking has enabled rapid innovation and transformed the economics for data center compute and networking. However, such deployments are facing significant scaling and efficiency challenges with the rapid adoption of 10GbE and higher bandwidth network infrastructure. Netronome brings back much-needed scale and efficiency, without compromising flexibility or the speed of innovation needed in today’s cloud networks running businesses of all sizes. Netronome is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more about Netronome and its products, please visit www.netronome.com.

Netronome, the Netronome logo, and Agilio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Netronome Systems, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners in the United States and other countries.

*Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, July 2017 NFV Hardware, Software, and Services Biannual Market Tracker. Information is not an endorsement of Netronome. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.