Zenitel and Jenne Announce Distribution Agreement for the Unified Communications Market

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a leading U.S. based value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, data networking, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets, has been named as a new distribution partner in the United States by Vingtor-Stentofon by Zenitel Group, the leader in intelligent communication solutions.

“The $30B Unified Communications market’s leading application is telephony,” said Patrick Howard, senior director of product management, Jenne, Inc. “According to leading analysts, it will continue to hold a significant share because of the proliferation of telephony applications for facilitating enterprise communication with internal as well as external stakeholders across the enterprises. We believe that Zenitel’s intelligent communication solutions for operational risk and resilience, as well as essential operational needs are critical to bridging the last mile in this market.”

Zenitel Group is a leading provider of intelligent communication solutions. Today's technology utilizes secure and exceptionally intelligible SIP end-devices to provide solutions in IP Intercom and IP Video Intercom communications. Zenitel ensures its intelligent communication solutions can be integrated into the organization by providing seamless interoperability with IPBX and VoIP systems around the world.

“We believe Jenne can reach the telephony consultants, dealers and integrators with a very simple value proposition,”said Jim Hoffpauir, president of Zenitel USA. “Zenitel has created SIP end-devices that plug and play with their telephony solutions. Our devices deliver the highest quality of voice in the market to ensure you can hear, be heard and, more importantly, be understood, in the most demanding operational situations. As well, we stand out for our cyber defensibility, network availability, and long-term scalability, maintainability, and product reliability to extend the benefits of intelligent communication solutions as you grow and when you need it.”

About Vingtor-Stentofon by Zenitel Group

Vingtor-Stentofon by Zenitel Group is a leading provider of intelligent communication solutions. Building on over 70 years of breakthrough innovations, today’s technology utilizes secure and exceptionally intelligible SIP end-devices to provide solutions in IP intercom, Video Intercom, IP Telephony, and Public Address.

By providing a path to intelligibility: to hear, be heard, and be understood in every situation, Zenitel has exceeded the scorecard for intelligent communications. As well, Zenitel ensures its intelligent communication solutions can be integrated into the organization by providing seamless interoperability with access control, video surveillance management, and IPBX and VoIP systems around the world. Finally, Zenitel’s core business practice of innovation and quality ensures its solutions meet the most stringent requirements of IT departments by delivering high availability, scalability, maintainability, reliability and cyber defensibility that are required for mission critical applications. https://www.zenitel.com

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, data networking, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value-added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.